A Cape Town home makeover you won't want to miss

Let’s be inspired by one of their Cape Town projects – a modern home renovation.
Host and menu aside, this modern dining space is sure to provide an unforgettable experience via its elegant design. Although every single touch here was pre-planned, we don’t blame anybody for not being able to single out a favourite piece, like the oversized wall mirrors, those striking ceiling pendants dangling above the dining table, or the subtle rug firmly grounding the dining area.
Neatly flowing into said dining area, yet still enjoying its own unique space and style, is the open-plan lounge. Here, the colour palette takes on a warmer neutral tint, yet it is the inclusion of curves that really caught our attention.
A circular coffee table; the soft edges of the sofas and cushions; the exceptional motifs of the large rug… Which of these elements stands out more for you?
Just because the bedrooms are more private doesn’t mean they can’t be privy to equal amounts of style as the more public spaces. Here, a bedroom enjoys a subtle look, yet is far from dull with its focal wall in a bold charcoal grey, gold-tinted table lamps, Scandinavian-styled bedside tables, and handful of scatter cushions that help to up the room’s comfort factor.
Let’s have a look at a few more images that speak of these inspiring interiors.
