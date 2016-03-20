The Cultural Home of Creativity

Designed by Joao Diniz Architects, this project was originally conceptualised by artist George Hardy in 1992. Hardy wanted to create a cultural hotel of sorts in Serra do Cipo, near Belo Horizonte in Brazil.

These architects have taken the idea and run with it, creating what is described as an almost primitive shelter from the surrounding landscape of mountains, forests and waterfalls. It is reminiscient of a place of archeology and flying saucer research.

In 1999 the decision was made to build the house on this plot, which due to its elevation, offers beautiful views of the lake below it. An award-winning piece of architecture, it is a privilege here at homify to be able to show it to you today.

So what are you waiting for? Let's go explore!