The Cultural Home of Creativity

Designed by Joao Diniz Architects, this project was originally conceptualised by artist George Hardy in 1992. Hardy wanted to create a cultural hotel of sorts in Serra do Cipo, near Belo Horizonte in Brazil.
These architects have taken the idea and run with it, creating what is described as an almost primitive shelter from the surrounding landscape of mountains, forests and waterfalls. It is reminiscient of a place of archeology and flying saucer research.
In 1999 the decision was made to build the house on this plot, which due to its elevation, offers beautiful views of the lake below it. An award-winning piece of architecture, it is a privilege here at homify to be able to show it to you today.
So what are you waiting for? Let's go explore!
Lighting is key here and we can see just how much of an impact it makes! By adding warm, orange lighting across the exterior of the home, the result is a very unique looking and colourful home, in the evening glow.
Your outdoor lights can make or break the look of your home, so ensure that you're going for the former and not the latter! How? For starters, invest in lots of little lights rather than a few lights that shine like floodlights. Floodlights ruin the mood! Instead opt for lanterns, lamps and candles, which create a romantic and soft ambiance throughout the exterior.
Have a look through these outdoor lighting products for inspiration for your own home.
From this angle, we can truly see the unique and magnificent architectural masterpiece that has been created here.
The small home looks like a double-storey loft house, with a beautiful sloped section at the back, which is covered by a roof. A piece of awning also covers the balcony and patio areas, matching the main roof. The house itself is a beautiful, detailed and textured wall that features engravings not unlike those found in caves or pyramids. Have you ever seen something so unique and so different?
You'll notice that the architects have ensured that the whole front of the house opens up onto the views, where the lake can be seen from just about any room in the house. This is a great tip if your home is on a hill or elevated ground. Install a balcony or deck so that you too can make the most of the views!
The house works wonderfully with the natural surrounds, blending in while still sticking out.
The shape is reminiscent of a cave and we can see why this home gets a reputation for being a safe haven against the nature that surrounds it.
If move inside this fantastically peculiar house, we first come to the kitchen and living room, which is eclectic, funky and fun.
The flooring is practical and pretty in this space: non-slip, easy to clean and the colour that one might find in a cave! It creates a warm and homely feeling in the living space, complementing the cream walls and granite counter tops.
Flowers are a dominant feature in this space, decorating the walls and surfaces of the home. This is an easy, cheap and natural way to decorate any home as it adds a subtle and organic beauty to a space. Even a painting of flowers can be refreshing and gorgeous option. Otherwise place freshly-picked flowers in vases throughout the house.
From this angle, we can also see how there are large glass windows and doors, which allow an abundance of light to filter into this space. Fresh, wholesome and bright!
The entrance hall that leads into the kitchen and living room, which we've just explored, is open and light as well. Well there isn't much space in this home, there is clearly a very spacious and bright look and feel.
Again, we can see how flowers play a prominent role, adding subtle and beautiful decor to the space. Notice how the designers have placed a pot of flowers in the kitchen next to the fridge? A touch of colour never goes amiss!
The staircase is also a feature to note. Floating staircases are a subtle and modern design element and should be considered if you need to install a staircase in your home. Getting from the ground floor to the second floor should be an elegant process!
Read these tips on: Elegance in your home without breaking the bank.
From this angle, we can see how the designers have truly created a cultural melting pot of colour and style in the home!
Two simple wooden chairs are donned with blue and yellow cushions, which complement the bold and colourful artwork on the wall. When it comes to putting up pieces of art, photo frames or even wall art, you don't have to opt for a linear design. Like the designers have done here, you can go for an eclectic collage that brightens up any wall. This is also a fantastic way to make use of the space under the stairs so that it doesn't go to waste.
You'll also notice the little vases and ornaments on the floor, which also form a very unique and colourful piece of decor. If you don't have small kids or dogs, this is a great option.
The second-storey loft bedroom is one of our favourite spots in the home and is where we end of our tour today.
The entire front side of the bedroom is glass, allowing for beautiful views of the lake while lying in bed. There is also an impressive balcony, which means that the inhabitants can sip coffee while watching the sunrise in the morning or have afternoon naps in the shade with a cool breeze tickling their face if they like. You would never feel like this home is too small!
The rest of the design is simple and minimalist, with just the bare necessities. Wood, glass and white remain prominent materials. This is great for any bedroom as you want it to be light, safe and peaceful.
Isn't this a home that you would love to stay in?
You should also read this ideabook on a: Simple, small and impressive house.