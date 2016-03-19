The Modern House of Spunk

Designed by Camila Castilho Architects, this is a home packed with stylish taste, clean modern lines and a touch of glamour and colour throughout!

It's also the ideal family home, which means that it would fit perfectly into any South African neighbourhood or community. A house like this would be the envy of the block, however! It's also secure and safe, without compromising on architectural beauty or aesthetic appeal.

If you're looking for inspiration for a happy, stylish and comfortable house, this is the place to look. We will take you on a proper tour inside and out, giving you tips on how to achieve the same look and feel in your very own home!