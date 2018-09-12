7 modern kitchen designs that are still in for 2018

Times and trends are fleeting – at a moment’s notice, something which was considered “hot” only recently could be “not”. And that is especially true in the design industry, whether it be interior, graphic or fashion.

But fortunately we here on homify always do our homework, which is why you can rest assured that these modern kitchen designs we are listing today are still considered trendy for 2018 (perhaps even for next year as well). Professional kitchen planners and trend watchers have confirmed that if your kitchen flaunts one or more of these design touches, it’s still considered fresh and new.

So, let’s see which modern kitchen designs are still on 2018’s “hot” list…