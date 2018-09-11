An amazing shop fit-out by construction specialists in Cape Town

With a long legacy of unmatched excellence when it comes to tailor-made constructions and renovation, you can rely on one of Cape Town’s best experts Renov8 Construction.
With a unique outlook and careful planning, Renov8 chooses to work closely with their clients and project members to get the best final result. Having been established since 2005, these professionals showcase their unique skills and workmanship combined with their ethics and attention to detail for perfect results, one after another.
Let's check out how the experts transformed this commercial shop into a brand-new home for some healthy, great food!
The professionals made use of a warm yellow lighting set up displayed from the hanging light fixtures to create a comfortable atmosphere. The store gives off an artistic flair thanks to the contrasting yellow matching the natural textures within the same space.
With the implementation of these broad counter tops, the store can provide faster service as more customers are assisted and more staff can work from the front counters. The natural colours and stone finish adds to easy maintenance and with those wall tiles and kitchen inspired setup, it really creates a comfortable atmosphere.
Few things beat the exceptional feel of an outdoor dining experience. Being in the midst of fresh air and enjoying your favourite meal is a must for every restaurant. Be inspired by this design for your very own home patio.
Take inspiration from this front-shop setup where customers are greeted and truly welcomed into this restaurant. Why not make your foyer or entry hallways more inviting?
Construction and renovation experts at Renov8 have gone the extra mile to make a customized juice bar area that is natural and beautifully neutral.
After the process of fit-out, the shop looks stylish but is also incredibly functional. Thanks to these pros, customers now have a modern, cosy space to enjoy tasty food!