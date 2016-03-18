Beautiful Plaster Decor Ideas

There are so many fascinating decorative options to create a beautiful home interior. A design that reflects your personality and character, whether it be extroverted, reserved or quirky, your home can be awesome in its own way.
Plaster decor is a classic element that can enhance the design that you would like to achieve, it's versatile, trendy, and if done properly… long lasting. However, the application of plaster needs to be done carefully and may often require skilled labour.
This Ideabook will provide you with hints, tips and insight into including plaster within your home. Using plaster in your home can add a touch of creativity and style. Plaster has many advantages, such as creating a smooth finish over wall imperfections, dividing one large room into smaller rooms, adding lighting in a creative way, as well as the excellent insulating properties it boasts! Ensuring optimal temperature regardless of the day. So continue reading… a more artistic home interior is within reach!
One of the great advantages of plaster is the ability to add a creative edge to a home… making anything from arches to cornices simply fabulous and attractive. This living room designed by interior designer, Jara Kílaris, is elegant and brilliantly illuminated.
The circular ceiling creates a flowing design, which is accentuated by the LED lights located inside the curvy ceiling. The added yellow central wall accentuates the creative aspect of this space, making it feel warm and inviting, while the silver metal frame creates an artistic design. Simply beautiful!
The use of plaster to decorate your home has a strong creative aspect… daring to be different! How about this wonderful kitchen idea, also by the interior designer Jara Kílaris? The circular lamps are embedded into the plaster ceiling creating a modern and dynamic interior atmosphere. This inspirational design, combined with spherical lighting and the red detail of the bench completes a classic yet modern look.
This creative choice will definitely create a gorgeous and desirable home design. The stunning white textured plaster panel adds a stylish and geometric designer edge to this living room by Evviva Bertolini, while the colour television creates a perfect contrasting effect, especially enhanced by the simple use of neutral colours in this space.
When deciding on a great ceiling idea, you may consider moulding the entire ceiling with plaster, this will allow for optimum use of space within the ceiling to place spotlights and LED lights for a creatively pleasing effect. This interior design project by the studio, Item 6 Architecture and Landscaping, makes use of a cornice with open sides, perfectly illuminated with yellow LED lamps, creating an even more cosy home space! If you are looking at adding some creativity to your home then these Cool wall ideas for contemporary homes, are perfect for you!
Although plaster decor is widely used in mouldings and ceilings, there is also an environmental and decorative part to using this functional and practical decor option, to create a space of excellent ambient lighting.
This fantastic open plan room is made even more elegant by the plaster decor that extends the living room, adding more lighting throughout the space and creating a more well-lit space for those intimate dinners or even quiet time on the sofa with a good book.
This stunning bedroom is made even more classic through the use of plaster pieces in the ceiling. The curvy and twisted decor highlights the grandeur of this bedroom, bringing forth the beauty, charm and creativity as well as unique design, while the simple colours create a comfortable space. An unusual bedroom design, has never been this stylish!
Adding plaster decor to your bathroom is a little more tricky, but not impossible. This modern bathroom design features lighting embedded in the plaster creating a comfortable bathroom, while the simple mosaic decor, clean lines and light colours completes the beautiful design quite nicely!
We end our Ideabook today, with a look at this chic and fabulous bathroom that makes use of neutral colours and design along with a fantastic textured wall and strong lighting, always a necessity in a bathroom decor! Interior decoration has never been this stunning! If you need some more Simple ideas to modernise your bathroom, then check this Ideabook out!