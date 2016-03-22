Cleaning Your Kitchen Equipment

The built-up grease and charred food in an oven can turn into carbon, which can taint your food and become a fire hazard. Therefore, a clean oven is a safe oven.

If you don’t have a self-cleaning oven (with a feature that allows you to heat the oven to such a high temperature that the built-up grease gets turned into ash), you will have to resort to some good old fashioned cleaning-by-hand on a regular basis.

Remove your oven racks and place them in a sink full of warm water mixed with a few drops of dishwashing liquid. Allow to soak. For your oven, add 4 tablespoons of baking soda to a 1-litre spray bottle filled with water. Shake it to moisten and dissolve the baking soda. Spray the oven’s insides, focusing on the stained areas until they are completely saturated. Leave for an hour, then test to see if the charred parts have loosened. Use a scraper (the type used to chip ice off your windshield) to remove the loosened carbon. Spray your oven interior with the baking soda solution and leave to soak for another hour. Remove the remaining carbon again.

Wipe down your oven with a solution of half vinegar, half water. An industrial-strength oven cleaner should be used if caked-on carbon still remains. Note that these chemicals may be harmful to breathe, so use with caution.

Scrub your oven racks in the soapy water, rinse, dry, and place back in your oven.