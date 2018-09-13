​The high-end Johannesburg home that will stun you

Seasoned architectural firm Francois Marais Architects from Bedfordview deserves a round of applause for our latest homify 360° discovery. But first, a little bit more about the company.

Established in 1996, Francois Marais Architects has made quite a difference in the South African architectural industry. With more than two decades’ experience, this firm is currently one of the largest and most established in the country. Although they have two branches in South Africa (in both Cape Town and Johannesburg), they have worked on co-operative projects throughout Africa.

Never afraid to experiment with designs beyond the norm, Francois Marais Architects’ portfolio showcases a range of unique concepts and creations. Conscious of social, cultural and material context, the company’s designs are borne out of the dynamic of the site and fused with functional needs, structural integrity, orientation, light, water and landscaping. These abilities have earned them recognition as principle architectural firm heading many large developments, including luxury residences, cluster developments, game lodges, hotels, shopping centres, and offices, both locally and internationally.

Let’s get a feel for their commitment to excellence with their ‘Residence Harris’ project – a R10 million stunner in Johannesburg.