​The high-end Johannesburg home that will stun you

Seasoned architectural firm Francois Marais Architects from Bedfordview deserves a round of applause for our latest homify 360° discovery. But first, a little bit more about the company.
Established in 1996, Francois Marais Architects has made quite a difference in the South African architectural industry. With more than two decades’ experience, this firm is currently one of the largest and most established in the country. Although they have two branches in South Africa (in both Cape Town and Johannesburg), they have worked on co-operative projects throughout Africa.
Never afraid to experiment with designs beyond the norm, Francois Marais Architects’ portfolio showcases a range of unique concepts and creations. Conscious of social, cultural and material context, the company’s designs are borne out of the dynamic of the site and fused with functional needs, structural integrity, orientation, light, water and landscaping. These abilities have earned them recognition as principle architectural firm heading many large developments, including luxury residences, cluster developments, game lodges, hotels, shopping centres, and offices, both locally and internationally.
Let’s get a feel for their commitment to excellence with their ‘Residence Harris’ project – a R10 million stunner in Johannesburg.
We immediately get a contemporary vibe via the curvy designs when viewing the house from the back. Even the garden fence follows suit with its wavy style, ensuring a complementary design that visually flows with the house’s façade.
The interiors’ natural light levels are ticked with this stunning glazing – a courtyard design which also ensures a touch of freshness for the indoor spaces. And of course there’s no denying the unique circular ceiling lights which immediately gather attention while also complementing the curvy design we saw outside.
The super modern staircase leads us upstairs, flaunting all the right touches along the way, including glass balustrades. And of course the glazed courtyard ensures landscape views continue to flood indoors, regardless of which storey we find ourselves on.
Not to be outdone by the exterior façade or the staircase, the kitchen opts for an unforgettable design. Monochrome is the name of the colour-palette game, yet it’s those hot reds sprinkled here and there that become the most striking.
And as far as that super modern island is concerned with its adequate prepping space and informal dining/working area, we are certainly impressed!
Let’s have a look at some more visuals that are guaranteed to inspire…
Fancy something with a rustic edge? Then have a look at House Nell: Residential architecture in Nelspruit.