​A stylishly modern design for a Bloemfontein family

Bloemfontein-based professionals Property Commerce Architects are the experts bringing us our latest dose of design inspiration.
Formed in 1999, this architectural company has achieved a consistent track record of committed professional service, which has earned them an established client base, as well as a significant number of respected appointments. Known for their vibrancy, creativity, and firm commitment to top-quality results, Property Commerce is a seasoned professional when it comes to the property business, with a well-established vision of providing excellent professional service to all levels of the public and private sectors.
With each individual staff member offering equal expert service in the corporate, commercial, retail, education, refurbishment, residential, leisure and sport facility sectors, Property Commerce is also known for providing expert project management. Enrolled as a corporate member of SAIA and operating according to their code of ethics, this architectural firm is clearly leaving its mark in South African’s architectural industry.
Let’s take a look at one of their recent residential developments known as ‘House Companie’.
Even this street view of the house’s exterior side already informs us of the structure’s clean and subtle style. A soft earthy palette takes care of the exterior surfaces, while adequate space has been devoted to that other crucial factor that helps establish curb appeal: the front lawn and garden.
The modern lifestyle has embraced open-plan living. Therefore, it is no surprise that this 21st century creation features a spacious living area where the living room, dining room, and kitchen are all conveniently located near each other.
Take note, though, how each space enjoys its own separate look and style (especially in terms of colours and patterns) so as not to get lost within one another.
As far as visual aesthetics go, this modern kitchen scores top marks with its colour scheme and convenient layout. But let’s not forget that any kitchen is, first and foremost, a working zone. Fortunately, this design seems to be firmly committed to a practical lifestyle, as can be seen by the cooking areas and seating spaces (especially that welcoming breakfast bar).
Want to gather more inspiration? Scroll ahead for more visuals that speak of this inspiring design, both inside and out.
