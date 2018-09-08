​A stylishly modern design for a Bloemfontein family

Bloemfontein-based professionals Property Commerce Architects are the experts bringing us our latest dose of design inspiration.

Formed in 1999, this architectural company has achieved a consistent track record of committed professional service, which has earned them an established client base, as well as a significant number of respected appointments. Known for their vibrancy, creativity, and firm commitment to top-quality results, Property Commerce is a seasoned professional when it comes to the property business, with a well-established vision of providing excellent professional service to all levels of the public and private sectors.

With each individual staff member offering equal expert service in the corporate, commercial, retail, education, refurbishment, residential, leisure and sport facility sectors, Property Commerce is also known for providing expert project management. Enrolled as a corporate member of SAIA and operating according to their code of ethics, this architectural firm is clearly leaving its mark in South African’s architectural industry.

Let’s take a look at one of their recent residential developments known as ‘House Companie’.