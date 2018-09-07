5 things to consider when choosing your kitchen sink

Whether it’s a sofa, a coffee table, or a dining room chair, doing research is vital before buying an item for the home. And yes, that includes everything in the kitchen, from a carrot peeler to a coffee maker. But today we want to focus on something bigger which all of us make use of in the kitchen: the sink.

Since the kitchen sink is not something you want to replace regularly, some thought and planning needs to go into its purchasing. Even the professionals like interior architects and kitchen planners don’t just pick out the first kitchen sink they see when planning their projects.

But where do we start?

Right here!