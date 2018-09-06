Choosing the perfect upholstery material

How often do we focus on the fabrics wrapped around furniture pieces? Those soft materials covering your living room sofas, the patterned fabrics of your dining room chairs, or even the quality of the silk (or polyester, or wool… ) of your bedroom’s scatter cushions? Not often enough, we’d say!

When it comes to upholstery material, it’s a slippery slope. Even professional interior designers and decorators need to keep a cool head when sifting through the endless options. Choose the wrong material and that furniture piece might not withstand wear and tear adequately. Make a mistake with the colour or pattern and it could bring down the entire room. But even though colours and motifs are vital for your sofas, chairs and cushions, they only play a small role in the great, big world of upholstery.

But don’t worry – homify is here to help you choose the right upholstery material!