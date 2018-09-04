A 5-star kids' room by skilled interior designers in Johannesburg

“Designing does not begin with one project and end with another – it lives with me, be it the shape of a cloud at any given moment, the texture or the shadow line of a building, a chat with friends where a word or gesture can evoke inspiration. “
With more than 26 years’ experience in the industry, our award-winning designer Deborah Garth employs a tailor-made flair of creativity that suits the client’s specific needs. While DEBORAH GARTH INTERIOR DESIGN is big on home interiors and residential properties, they also cater to commercial sectors both locally in Cape Town, Johannesburg as well as internationally. If you’re looking for an expert interior designer to help achieve the perfect look for your home, then you’ve come to the right place. Homify is all about inspiration and creativity, so let your imagination flow!
In this ideabook we explore how she makes use of white to turn even the most “seemingly non-fun” colour into an energizing space for kids rooms. Who knew that white could have so many purposes and extend to more than merely a base colour of a living space?
This beautiful kid’s room features white as its base and main colour. Interior designers kept it simple and yet added tons of fun elements that bring this room to life without making it look unorganized and “confusing”. The light comes in beautifully and bounces off the walls to add that extra sense of liveliness.
While this is a kids room let’s not forget that being organized is rather a good thing to instill in children from a young age. Here the professional designated a workspace that is perfect for doing homework, reading, or drawing. These two desks and beds give each child a sense of having their own space that they can be responsible for and at the same time enjoy customizing it, as they like.
While regular beds are fine for a child’s room, the designer added more fun and personalization, by adding two 4-poster beds. This is great for imaginative camping or simply to enjoy the whole unique way of sleeping apart from a regular bed. Four-poster beds also tend to give off a sense of “magic” and are hands down pretty.
One cannot deny the versatility of using wallpaper and with kids; you can’t always have the same thing for a long time. Cleverly, therefore, the expert chose a fun forestry wallpaper to decorate the walls in this white themed kid’s room. In this way, it can be changed conveniently at any time due to its non-permanent state as opposed to paints.
