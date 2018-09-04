A 5-star kids' room by skilled interior designers in Johannesburg

“Designing does not begin with one project and end with another – it lives with me, be it the shape of a cloud at any given moment, the texture or the shadow line of a building, a chat with friends where a word or gesture can evoke inspiration. “

With more than 26 years' experience in the industry, our award-winning designer Deborah Garth employs a tailor-made flair of creativity that suits the client's specific needs. While DEBORAH GARTH INTERIOR DESIGN is big on home interiors and residential properties, they also cater to commercial sectors both locally in Cape Town, Johannesburg as well as internationally.

In this ideabook we explore how she makes use of white to turn even the most “seemingly non-fun” colour into an energizing space for kids rooms. Who knew that white could have so many purposes and extend to more than merely a base colour of a living space?