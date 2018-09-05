​A Sandton kitchen gets a stunning makeover

Interior design firm CS Design from Sandton is in charge of our latest inspirational gem. But first, a little bit more about this premium company.
Offering interior design solutions for residential, hospitality, retail and office spaces at competitive prices, CS Design also specialises in custom furniture design and renovations. With an exceptional portfolio that includes projects across Southern Africa, UK and New York, it is clear this company takes its commitment to architecture and design seriously.
This newest project that we’re exploring? The revamp of a plain 1960s kitchen which got turned into something spacious and super stylish.
It’s not just about new countertops and textiles; this kitchen also got treated to gorgeous trusses which help to open up the spacious new cooking zone.
Take note of the bespoke breakfast bar chairs adding to the kitchen’s colour palette.
Nobody ever said that a soft underfoot sensation can’t be enjoyed in a kitchen. That’s exactly what this Persian rug is for, ensuring a touch of comforting warmth and eclecticism.
See how the rug’s warm hues complement the coolness of the new bespoke kitchen units’ soft duck egg.
Adding to the kitchen’s new functionality is a stunning little seating area: a new bespoke sofa complete with matching scatter cushions. The new aluminium windows in the back help usher in buckets of natural lighting, highlighting this cooking-and-socialising zone as the heart of the home.
Let’s have a look at some more visuals that detail this delightful kitchen renovation.
