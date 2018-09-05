​A Sandton kitchen gets a stunning makeover

Interior design firm CS Design from Sandton is in charge of our latest inspirational gem. But first, a little bit more about this premium company.

Offering interior design solutions for residential, hospitality, retail and office spaces at competitive prices, CS Design also specialises in custom furniture design and renovations. With an exceptional portfolio that includes projects across Southern Africa, UK and New York, it is clear this company takes its commitment to architecture and design seriously.

This newest project that we’re exploring? The revamp of a plain 1960s kitchen which got turned into something spacious and super stylish.