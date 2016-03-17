Add an Oven to Your Terrace!

A good space for this type of oven or outside grill is the terrace or the pool area, especially if it is covered with a pergola or an awning.

All you need is a space with a concrete floor, where chairs or loungers for the pool live—this is the perfect place to build your grill or oven. It is important, however, before buying anything to determine where you are going place it. Space is a priority, especially when it comes to the size of your oven or grill. Additional accessories will also need to be placed around the oven or grill.

Therefore, it's important to take into account the dimensions of your design far in advance. Remember to not only allocate space for your braai or oven, but also for the space that you will need to work with.

If you plan to have lots of guests over, you should also make sure that there will still be enough space to host them on the patio. So if your space is limited, than go for a smaller oven or grill. In this way all of your guests will feel comfortable and there will still be room for a proper table, where your drinks, ice and salads can be placed, especially if your patio is not near the kitchen.