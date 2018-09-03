Your browser is out-of-date.

​A R2 million dream home by Johannesburg architects

Ndiweni Architecture from Witfield, Johannesburg is the professional team in charge of our newest homify 360° discovery. As one of the premium choices in the South African architectural industry, Ndiweni Architecture strives to focus on the individual needs of each client by maintaining a high standard of professionalism and by adapting to changing trends in architectural design, construction and geotechnical engineering. 

Let’s see how this ‘new build’ project (with a total cost of R2 million) of theirs turned out.

The bedroom of dreams

It’s not often we kick off our homify 360° discoveries in the main bedroom, yet with this spacious suit, could you really blame us? 

With a soft, earthy colour palette and a delicious commitment to textures and pattern (how about that amazing upholstered headboard?), this main suite is the epitome of a ‘sweet dreams’ design.

The sleek staircase

Flaunting a super modern style, the staircase which leads us to the next storey becomes one of the prime indoor focal features. Sleek stainless steel, polished tile, and glass balustrades all ensure a catching style.

The balcony with a dream view

Isn’t this spacious balcony ideal for outdoor socialising and relaxing? With more than adequate legroom for a number of furnishings (will it become an outdoor dining area? A braai spot? An exterior living room / seating area?), it also ensures gorgeous views of the surrounding landscape / expertly trimmed estate. 

Let’s gather more inspiration with some more photos of this new build.

It’s still not too late to get on trend with 2018’s best kitchen cabinet ideas.

​A contemporary holiday home by Pretoria professionals
We’d love to know what you think of this house, so share in our comments space below...

