A Taste of Mediterranean Style

Today on homify 360 we head out to a fantastic location above Lake Constance, where the expert team of home builders at Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG in Werder, Germany have completed this stunning Mediterranean inspired retirement home, for an elderly couple in just six months!

The home has all the elements of luxury, timeless style and beauty integrated into the design, while remaining functional and practical too! It's time for a closer look at this structure, and the location that makes this residence unique and inspirational!