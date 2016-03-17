A Taste of Mediterranean Style

Today on homify 360 we head out to a fantastic location above Lake Constance, where the expert team of home builders at Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG in Werder, Germany have completed this stunning Mediterranean inspired retirement home, for an elderly couple in just six months!
The home has all the elements of luxury, timeless style and beauty integrated into the design, while remaining functional and practical too! It's time for a closer look at this structure, and the location that makes this residence unique and inspirational!
We begin our tour today with a look at the gorgeous azure blue swimming pool and comfortable patio area, undoubtedly the highlight of this villa. The spacious terrace adds just enough charm to this exterior, while the large balcony offers another means of enjoying the surroundings and clean fresh air! Who wouldn't want to enjoy breakfast at the poolside every day?
This beautiful home has an inviting exterior too with its sunny warm façade, creating a cosy first glimpse of this comfortable house for guests and residents alike. The flat roof and clean simple lines creates a cube-like modern silhouette, extending over three floors.
The opulent entrance is excellently decorated in a design reminiscent of the countryside, with its gravel pathway and lush greenery surrounding the property. This home will be perfect as an everyday home, or even just a luxury weekend family villa. Definitely a picturesque dream!
This ultra-modern gourmet kitchen is a dream come true for anyone with a desire to be a culinary master! The high-end appliances along with excellent finishes makes this kitchen a classic example of elegant taste and quality.
The black and white neutral decor and shiny surfaces makes this kitchen design a trendy option for years to come, while the flooring has a contrasting effect that completes the decor in a unique way. It's spacious and grand… who wouldn't want that? If you are looking for ways to: Spice up your kitchen with a tasty remodel, then this Ideabook might just answer all your kitchen questions!
The decor of this dining room is completely different to the decor seen in the sleek and modern kitchen. This room opts more for classic natural elements, as showcased in the long wooden table and classic fine leather chairs.
The large dining table can seat eight people comfortably, and is drenched in natural sunlight throughout the day, while a simple lamp illuminates the space intimately, for evening settings. This magnificent dining room has a balcony offering unparalleled views of Lake Constance and the nearby Alps. Simply stunning!
A cosy fireplace in the living room creates just enough warmth to make this home even more comfortable. The glazing around the fireplace makes it seem as if it is an art deco piece, making it not only a source of heat, but also an eye-catching attraction within the home.
The central location of the fireplace, between dining and living areas means the home will be warm throughout the social areas. Perfect for those European winter's!
The skylights and windows in this bathroom are a sure way to illuminate this interior in natural sunlight throughout the day. The same shiny tile that decorates the kitchen floor was used in this spacious bathroom, creating a reflective effect.
The classic fixtures and finishes as well as the large bath tub definitely adds a first class bathing experience to this space! Imagine soaking up the suds in the tub while admiring the gorgeous night's sky filled with stars! Now that would be awesome! Or how about a quick visit to the sauna after that long hot day at the pool?