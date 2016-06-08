A Simple, Small and Impressive House

A home in the countryside no longer needs to look like a dingy old cabin! This modern take on a classic space to relax and unwind is simply perfect! Created by the team of Dutch architectural experts at Kwint Architecten, this house is located along a small river bank has a fantastic early morning view!

The home is built in a traditional country style, but the shiny black façade adds a dynamic and contemporary design. The exterior, along with the lush green rural surroundings, makes this house at the canal that much more special. While various windows and skylights placed throughout the home, maximise the flow of natural sunlight, creating a comfortable interior atmosphere. Let's get a closer look!