A Simple, Small and Impressive House

A home in the countryside no longer needs to look like a dingy old cabin! This modern take on a classic space to relax and unwind is simply perfect! Created by the team of Dutch architectural experts at Kwint Architecten, this house is located along a small river bank has a fantastic early morning view!
The home is built in a traditional country style, but the shiny black façade adds a dynamic and contemporary design. The exterior, along with the lush green rural surroundings, makes this house at the canal that much more special. While various windows and skylights placed throughout the home, maximise the flow of natural sunlight, creating a comfortable interior atmosphere. Let's get a closer look!
From this perspective, the bright black and shiny corrugated iron façade in the countryside is definitely eye-catching and attractive. Its simplicity and modernity can be appreciated through its classic features, which allows for a well-lit and excellently ventilated home.
The lower level of this brilliant residence creates a relaxing and comfortable space for the occupants, while the private sleeping quarters are located upstairs. Separating the social from the intimate.
The magical experience of this home is enhanced by its beautiful surroundings. The modern design, makes way for a magnificent view of the river and the landscape through large glass doors at the back of the home. The location of this home is serene and tranquil with surrounding greenery, while the sound of the water splashing up against the river banks is soothing. This home is definitely a modern example of a classic country getaway!
The interior space of this home is cosy and inviting, the walls have been decorated in a pleasant pale light wood, making the interior comfortable, this is enhanced by the white ceilings and grey flooring.
However, the addition of a bright coloured comfortable sofa and chair, although minimalist and contemporary in design, adds a much needed pop of colour to this interior space. Comfort and simplicity is key in this home!
This angle of the living room shows us the harmonising effect that the natural sunlight has on the interior of this home. The warming rays seem to bounce off the pale decor… creating an even more spectacular illuminating effect. The simple fixtures along with the well placed lighting, provides a comfortable soft glow after dark, making this home comfortable regardless of the time of day.
A minimalist kitchen is the perfect addition to this simple home. Elegantly decorated in white and silver, this kitchen is sleek and compact, and even has a cosy yet expertly matched dining table for those quick casual meals.
The addition of horizontal windows throughout this space allows for natural sunlight and ventilation, as well as an enjoyable view of the natural surroundings creating a calming effect on the interior. Well, that brings us to the end of our tour today, but for more home decor inspirations, have a look at this Ideabook: Modern Family Living in a Prefab Home.