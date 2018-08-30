​A contemporary holiday home by Pretoria professionals

Pretoria-based Blunt Architects is the professional team in charge of today’s design discovery.

Founded in 2004, Blunt Architects is an energetic and influential architectural studio that specialises in expert architecture, design and 3D visualisation. A glance at the company’s portfolio will show various projects developed across South Africa, which includes anything from new-build apartments to warehouse developments and anything in-between.

Keeping up with the technological demands of modern-day architecture, the company strives to use 3D design and the most advanced software available as their main tools on any project. This ensures their clients are offered the best visualisation & technical documentation solutions.

And what about the project we’ll be viewing? These expert 3D renderings are of House Thor, a contemporary holiday home to be built on a beautiful lifestyle game farm near Hertzogville, Free State.

Let’s take a look!