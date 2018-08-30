​A contemporary holiday home by Pretoria professionals

Pretoria-based Blunt Architects is the professional team in charge of today’s design discovery.
Founded in 2004, Blunt Architects is an energetic and influential architectural studio that specialises in expert architecture, design and 3D visualisation. A glance at the company’s portfolio will show various projects developed across South Africa, which includes anything from new-build apartments to warehouse developments and anything in-between.
Keeping up with the technological demands of modern-day architecture, the company strives to use 3D design and the most advanced software available as their main tools on any project. This ensures their clients are offered the best visualisation & technical documentation solutions.
And what about the project we’ll be viewing? These expert 3D renderings are of House Thor, a contemporary holiday home to be built on a beautiful lifestyle game farm near Hertzogville, Free State.

A spacious deck flows out of the interiors at the back, providing not only decadent outdoor space for entertaining, relaxing and socialising, but also a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape. And with the additional pool, fire pit and outdoor seating / lounging area, this backyard porch enjoys a paradise-like quality.
The total dimensions of this holiday home? 45 m in length and 280 m² in area layout.
Its total cost? An impressive R3.1 million.
Similar to the back, the front area of the house conjures up a sublime first impression in terms of design. Colour, pattern, and rich texture are all present, ensuring lots of raw character – ideal for the game farm setting.
Notice how the raw stone wall and timber touches, for example, contrast with the softness of the water feature which delicately guides us to the front entrance.
Taking full advantage of its spaciousness, the house’s main socialising area shows off an open-plan layout. Here, the living room, dining room and kitchen share a seamless layout for easy socialising, although a slight switch in colour scheme and patterns/textures ensure that each area enjoys its own unique look.
Ready for more inspiration? Then enjoy the rest of the 3D renderings that speak of this unbelievable holiday home.
