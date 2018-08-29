Your browser is out-of-date.

​2018’s best kitchen cabinet ideas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
De Kelders Western Cape South Africa, CS DESIGN
2018 is just over halfway done, yet the results are already in about which trends were considered the hottest. 

Every year, there are various design tips and tricks which seem to gather more attention and “likes” than others, and that is true for every single room in the home – from the living room and hallway right through to the guest bathroom.

So, when it comes to the heart of the home, specifically the cabinetry designs, which trends cried king in the majority of kitchens

Let’s find out by looking at these examples of South African kitchens…

1. Open shelves

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

If you have a beautiful set of dinnerware or wineglasses, chances are that you’re going to want to show them off. And open shelving is the way to do that in your kitchen! 

Open shelving instead of wall cabinetry seemed to attract a lot of attention in 2018, but keep in mind that one should tread carefully with this – make sure you don’t have an overload of kitchen accessories stocked on those shelves, as it could easily lead to a cluttered look.

2. Clean aesthetics

SANDTON KITCHEN - Grey cabinets Linken Designs
Linken Designs

SANDTON KITCHEN—Grey cabinets

Linken Designs
Linken Designs
Linken Designs

The “less is more” look got real big this year, with minimalist kitchens seemingly being one of the more popular examples to follow. 

Think for a minute: how many kitchens that you saw this year flaunted cabinets free from ornate designs, and instead focused on simple lines and clean colours?

3. Multiple finish colours

Modern Kitchen Revamp - High Gloss Two-tone , Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry

Modern Kitchen Revamp—High Gloss Two-tone

Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry
Zingana Kitchens and Cabinetry

Homeowners are taking advantage of the fact that technology has allowed them to pick and choose from an almost endless list of cabinet finish colours and techniques. In 2018, we saw (and are still seeing) kitchens mixing different finish colours for an eye-catching look.

So, next time you walk into a cooking space with the upper cabinets flaunting one colour and the base cabinetry another, just know that the homeowners probably got their hot tip from 2018!

4. Storage solutions for smart technology

LUXURY KITCHEN - cooking space Linken Designs
Linken Designs

LUXURY KITCHEN—cooking space

Linken Designs
Linken Designs
Linken Designs

Is it any wonder that technology continues to find its way into more and more rooms in our home? 2018 has ensured that smart tech took a big step forward in terms of kitchen storage.

This year, many more kitchens are boasting about charging stations for a range of mobile devices, wireless devices built right into the cabinetry for music and televisions, etc.

5. Colour customisation

Burgundy Gloss Kitchen Main view Linken Designs
Linken Designs

Burgundy Gloss Kitchen Main view

Linken Designs
Linken Designs
Linken Designs

The days of cookie-cutter kitchens are over. These days, the unique look is in, and colour is one of the best ways to make sure your exceptional and personal style comes to life. 

Manufacturing companies are taking notice too, and that is why they have provided us with an almost endless range of great finishes and colours for kitchen cabinets this year. 

But which tones were the most popular? Apparently, neutral colours are still the favourites, with oldies-but-goodies like greys, whites and beiges coming out on top. Black, navy, emerald green, yellows and soft greens also scored major likes in 2018.

6. Under-cabinet lighting

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

LED lighting just keeps getting more and more popular. Ensuring good lighting for activities and available in a range of colours and bulbs, they have become a popular option for under-cabinet lighting this year. 

Your options? Various forms such as pucks, strips, and bars. When fixed under the wall cabinetry, they cast light onto the working space, plus improve the overall ambiance of your kitchen.

7. An increased use of oak wood

Kitchen Revamp CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Kitchen Revamp

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

From the 1970s to the 1990s, oak seemed to be one of the most popular choices for kitchen cabinets. After taking a well-deserved break, it is back on the scheme, as 2018 has showed off various cabinets in maple, cherry, and engineered wood alternatives to reduce the use of oak cabinet constructions. 

The appeal? Wood’s neutral colours, dimension and rich texture, as well as its newfound soft luxury that can be layered into any space creating a blended balance. 

For more inspiration, see these 28 stylish white kitchens that you will love.

Is your kitchen considered “hot” this year? Which of these 2018 cabinet trends did you follow?

