​2018’s best kitchen cabinet ideas

2018 is just over halfway done, yet the results are already in about which trends were considered the hottest.

Every year, there are various design tips and tricks which seem to gather more attention and “likes” than others, and that is true for every single room in the home – from the living room and hallway right through to the guest bathroom.

So, when it comes to the heart of the home, specifically the cabinetry designs, which trends cried king in the majority of kitchens?

Let’s find out by looking at these examples of South African kitchens…