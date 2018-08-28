We all have a pretty clear idea about what furniture is, but soft furnishings? As the name suggests, soft furnishings are all those pieces that are physically soft to the touch (and includes fabrics like foam, cloth, cushion, etc.), but it goes so much further than that.

Soft furnishings are all those components that help to provide an inviting and comfortable ambience in the home, scattered across numerous spaces like the bedroom, living room, even dining room and study.

In modern times, soft furnishings play a vital role in interior decoration. This term was created with the increasing use of soft textiles in living- and drawing rooms, used to add beauty and lavish comforts.

Let’s examine this crucial element a bit more, and find out where in your home you can include soft furnishings to enhance that friendly, cosy look.