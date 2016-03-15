The homify guide to classic decor

Home decor has so many possibilities from modern to rustic, contemporary and of course classic. A classically decorated home is one of timeless style, elegance and comfort. It's a decor that transcends the ages, and in some cases this style is a combination of trends, creating an even richer and more charming interior.

This style may not be appreciated by all, but for those that take it seriously. This style is more than just a trend, it's a constant search for antique items of value. Elements that the trained eye can enjoy and appreciate, but that doesn't mean you cannot grow to love this stylish home decor! This Ideabook will provide you with tips to identify this stylish and excellent decor, so you can choose attractive pieces for your own home!