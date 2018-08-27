​Choosing vinyl flooring: 6 tips from Johannesburg experts

Think for a minute about the importance of flooring in a home. It is in every room, goes through the most wear and tear, and has an immense influence on the style and design of your home – thus, would you agree that flooring is one of the most important investments in a house?

When it comes to modern flooring, luxury vinyl is becoming quite the trendy choice (as any seasoned professional in the flooring industry will vouch). Although vinyl flooring was almost exclusively used by designers and stylists in the past, it has become one of the most admired options for today’s residential- and commercial buildings.

But why is vinyl flooring so popular in South Africa? And how does it impact one’s lifestyle in terms of installation and maintenance?

Let’s find out…