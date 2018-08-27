​Choosing vinyl flooring: 6 tips from Johannesburg experts

Think for a minute about the importance of flooring in a home. It is in every room, goes through the most wear and tear, and has an immense influence on the style and design of your home – thus, would you agree that flooring is one of the most important investments in a house?
When it comes to modern flooring, luxury vinyl is becoming quite the trendy choice (as any seasoned professional in the flooring industry will vouch). Although vinyl flooring was almost exclusively used by designers and stylists in the past, it has become one of the most admired options for today’s residential- and commercial buildings.
But why is vinyl flooring so popular in South Africa? And how does it impact one’s lifestyle in terms of installation and maintenance?
Let’s find out…
Flooring runs thought an entire home, and although you don’t need to stick with one option for the bathroom, hallway, living room, etc, vinyl flooring is indeed an appealing choice.
Plus, it’s available in a range of colours, styles and finishes, meaning there is indeed a choice to suit every home.
Vinyl is one of those amazing materials that can be quite cheap, yet doesn’t look it. Usually, it’s about a fraction of the price of real hardwood, tile or stone flooring options. And the best part is that vinyl flooring can be manufactured to perfectly imitate these other options.
Further costs are saved when it comes to the upkeep part, for luxury vinyl flooring is easy to clean, as we’ll discover shortly.
Although vinyl flooring needs to be looked after just like other flooring surfaces, it’s definitely one of the stronger options. The common thickness of luxury vinyl flooring—for instance—is about 6.5mm, comprised of layers that are resistant to wear and tear. The top layer is also covered with a coating which enhances its durability.
After the initial handover:
• Do not wash the floor for 48 hours after installation.
• With a clean white towel moistened with water, remove any adhesive from the tile's wet surface.
• Dried adhesive can be removed using a clean white cloth moistened with turpentine. But never pour turpentine directly onto vinyl floors.
• Clean the floor with a dry microfiber mop or soft broom. More stubborn marks may be tackled by dampening a cloth with water.
Future preventative maintenance:
• As walked-in dirt like gravel and sand can cause unsightly scratches on your vinyl flooring, we suggest placing large doormats or rugs at all entrances and high-traffic areas.
• To help remove loose dirt particles, always sweep or vacuum the floor before cleaning.
• For additional protection, fit felt pads under the feet of tables, chairs and cupboards.
• When using heaters (especially gas ones), cover and protect the flooring area underneath the heater to avoid a bubbling of the vinyl.
• Dry dust, mop or vacuum your vinyl floors regularly, especially in high-traffic areas. Food spills should always be cleaned up as soon as possible.
• Never use a household dust treatment / chemicals. Vinegar, solvents, polishers, soaps, or one-step cleaners of any kind may cause vinyl flooring to become slick or have a dull finish.
• Never pour water onto the floor, for excessive water can damage the sub-floor.
• Keep your pets' nails clipped to avoid surface scratching.
