​The Hyde Park House Of Secrets

Getting closer to the house reveals the impressive coating of the materials used. But there are also secrets that need to be shared. According to the architects, their clients requested a structure that was easy to change and adapt to their requirements. These walls were the perfect solution, as each part has two layers.

The inner layer is a glass wall that allows the wall to be slid aside like a window, opening up the house to the exterior landscape. Timber shutters, the outer layer, can be closed over the inner wall to provide adequate protection from the sun, and to ensure some stylish privacy.

And with those gracious floor-to-ceiling windows, the inhabitants have no need to grumble about a lack of natural lighting.

Aside from providing ultra stylish living spaces, this house has another reason to stand so proudly: its eco-friendly character. It possesses a passive solar design, insulation and natural ventilation temperature control system. In addition, its hot water is supplied through the use of solar geysers, and the swimming pool generates its heat from energy solar mats.