An Incredible Cottage Restoration

In this edition of homify 360, we feature a special home away from home. A cottage that was recently restored and renovated, making it the perfect escape for weekends in the country! And if you fancy yourself an equestrian-lover, then the stables attached to this country villa will surely melt your heart, making that childhood dream of having a horse, a reality!
The cottage in the Portuguese countryside was designed and renovated by the excellent team at SA&V—SAARANHA & VASCONCELOS, the architects definitely took the stunning landscape and vision of the owners into consideration to create this beautiful part-time home! Let's take a closer look!
The exterior of this cottage is so simple and classic that it almost seems like it was built during a bygone era. From this perspective we may think that the interior space is smaller than it actually is, but the well-planned interior of this rustic cottage is quite spacious.
This rustic and traditional design is made to seem even more authentic through the addition of the green wooden door and exterior wall lamps. It's a home that suits its serene surroundings and with the magnificent oak towering over the cottage as well as the gravel ground… this cottage is perfection!
This living room decor creates an idyllic setting for the designer interior of this country cottage. The flooring is wood and stone creating a cosy and warm effect, while the comfortable decor is somewhat reminiscent of a French palace style.
The use of simple, yet rich colours accentuates the royal interior ambiance that is enhanced by the chairs, contemporary table and fabulous rug, which just completes the design of the room. The abundance of windows allows for natural ventilation and sunlight to enter the cottage throughout the daily. Simply charming!
This farm style kitchen is spacious and charming. The blue pastel wooden kitchen cabinets creates a pleasant and comfortable yet somewhat rustic atmosphere, this is accentuated through the addition of an all-white tiled splashback along the wall where the stove and sink are situated. The table in the centre of the kitchen is a great space to prepare meals or enjoy an informal family-style dinner.
The modern appliances including gas stove and dishwasher ensures a contemporary touch has not been forgotten in this already comfortable home! Have a look at this Ideabook to recreate:The warm feeling of a rustic kitchen.
This room design is perfect for the equestrian-lover! The inspired design sees horseback elements included throughout the room, from the boot-shaped bedside lamps to the hat on the edge of the bed. Not forgetting the simple yet neutral use of brown and white in varying shades… adding a cosy atmosphere to this bedroom.
The exposed wooden beams and natural sunlight makes this bedroom even more warm and inviting! Country life and nature is definitely a must-love here! And if you are looking for inspiration to create rustic decor in your own home, then this Vintage bedrooms: your how to guide is perfect for you!
The bathroom featured in this country-style cottage is bright and traditional! The style is further enhanced by the blue pattern framing the white tiles as well as the elegant marble bathroom sink. The addition of the round mirror adds an even more rustic touch to the bathroom, while the lavender flowers creates a unique decoration that is also rich in aroma!
A vintage styled bathroom doesn't have to be like the one in your grandmother's house anymore, this bathroom idea has all its charming and rustic bases covered, while still looking so stylish!
We complete our tour of this beautiful cottage today, with a view from the turquoise blue swimming pool. This fantastic outdoor space adds another level of luxury to this quaint and cute cottage, while making it even more comfortable and relaxing! Enjoy this tranquil sight or take a dive in on a hot summer's day… the choice is yours!