An Incredible Cottage Restoration

In this edition of homify 360, we feature a special home away from home. A cottage that was recently restored and renovated, making it the perfect escape for weekends in the country! And if you fancy yourself an equestrian-lover, then the stables attached to this country villa will surely melt your heart, making that childhood dream of having a horse, a reality!

The cottage in the Portuguese countryside was designed and renovated by the excellent team at SA&V—SAARANHA & VASCONCELOS, the architects definitely took the stunning landscape and vision of the owners into consideration to create this beautiful part-time home! Let's take a closer look!