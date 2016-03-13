Modern Luxury Surrounded by Nature

Our homify 360 feature today, takes us to a modern and luxurious home located in Alphaville, Santana do Parnaíba, which is one of the most valued areas of Greater São Paulo, in Brazil. This beautiful villa is situated on top of a hill with stunning views if the city in the distance.

The wonderful home was designed by the excellent team of professionals at Aquiles Nícolas Kílaris Architects, with Aquiles himself designing the house in his own signature style of curved lines amazingly integrated into the surrounding nature. Now, let's take a closer look!