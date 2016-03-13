Modern Luxury Surrounded by Nature

Our homify 360 feature today, takes us to a modern and luxurious home located in Alphaville, Santana do Parnaíba, which is one of the most valued areas of Greater São Paulo, in Brazil. This beautiful villa is situated on top of a hill with stunning views if the city in the distance.
The wonderful home was designed by the excellent team of professionals at Aquiles Nícolas Kílaris Architects, with Aquiles himself designing the house in his own signature style of curved lines amazingly integrated into the surrounding nature. Now, let's take a closer look!
The all-white walls and lush greenery of the lawn creates an added perfection to this curvy style home. The villa blends into the surrounding landscape without being hidden, but maintains an air of mystery. The home with its excellent use of glass is attractive yet eye-catching, while exuding stylish comfort and luxury.
The use of step levelled construction in the design as well as the slopes and curves of the home follows the line of the rolling landscape, allowing for a glimpse into the luxury of the interior. While, modern meets rustic in this creative exterior!
The curvy lines of the exterior design have been perfectly mirrored in the interior, making this grand hall space elegant, brilliantly illuminated and altogether luxuriously beautiful. The all-white staircase with the lovely curved metal railings adds to the opulence of the design.
The understated use of black and dark browns further accentuates the simplicity, while the flow of natural sunlight entering the space from the large glass windows, and creates a generous living space that is light and airy. Tasteful and trendy achieved!
This modern kitchen design is classic and spacious! The functional kitchen island serves as a working space, cooking area and even an informal dining area for those quick meals. The neutral use of colour and sleek appliances enhances that contemporary style, while elegant lighting decorates the space.
This kitchen is practical and timeless in its design, sure to be an attractive and comfortable cooking space for years to come! The all-white walls and countertops along with the dark grainy design of the kitchen cabinets is simple, but still has a wow factor!
This large dining area is perfect if a full dinner party is what you expect! The generous space, natural sunlight and brilliant lighting elements will surely create a fabulous setting within a home, especially one such as this! Nature is welcomed into this home through the addition of tall potted palms providing and island-like ambiance. A creative pop of colour is simply added through the red flowers on the dining room table… just the warmth that this room required!
Every aspect of this magnificent home exudes exceptional taste and quality and this spacious bedroom is no different. The large bed is made even more elegant by the white flowers on the bedside tables, while the comfortable bed linen in a neutral colour adds a classic edge to the design, while the all-white walls and brilliant lighting creates another striking effect to this designer bedroom!
This modern and original style swimming pool is the best place to escape the hot weather, while the terrace offers unparalleled views of the city below! Imagine entertaining guests at the poolside on a Sunday afternoon… now that would see this beautiful designer home used to its full potential!
