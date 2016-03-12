Fantastic outdoor fireplaces for any home

So you have managed to make your home warm and cosy, which is a sure way to stay indoors during the cold winter months. But have you ever thought about creating an inviting outdoor space to enjoy the company of family and friends on a chilly day?
If you love your garden or patio, but feel that it isn't being used to its greatest potential, then perhaps adding an outdoor fireplace will be just the touch of entertainment that your home needs! Whether your taste is modern, rustic or a combination of both, this Ideabook will have some creative fireplace inspirations to suit your space! It will be like having your very own campsite without even leaving the comfort of your home!
Think about the design of your home before installing your outdoor fireplace, to create something that fits in with the architecture of your environment. There are various decorative yet functional outdoor fireplace designs to suit the needs of any modern family… conventional or not!
Consider the material you would like to use in your fireplace, anything from strong wrought iron to decorative tiles can create a fantastic setting to this outdoor site. The open fireplace in the image was designed by the team at Path Architecture, in Portland, USA. Doesn't it just make that outdoor space a bit more homely?
The style and size of the home should be one of the deciding factors when choosing a fireplace. This elongated fireplace design by McClean Design is perfect if you have a large home with a spacious patio area. However, if your yard is narrow, then consider choosing a vertical, square or round fireplace design instead.
A fireplace is not only about the design, the material is just as important! Concrete, brick, limestone or flagstone are just some of the materials used in a fireplace, but these materials may be combined with other materials too, the combination however depends on the resistance of the materials to high temperatures.
The sizes of outdoor fireplaces vary greatly, but this petite portable option is great if space is a problem in your home. This idea may be light and small in stature, but it also comes in a variety of designs that is not only efficient, but also practical for those with a busy lifestyle
Some of these functional designs are even suitable for the interior, or how about moving the fireplace from place to place and enjoy warmth in any room of your home!
Just as a swimming pool or outdoor kitchen would add value to a home, so too will an outdoor fireplace add value, creativity and fun to your modern home. This concept is not about luxury, instead it's about enjoying every part of your home from inside out with the people that matter the most to you. This rustic fireplace idea is great for those who want to add a camp-like feeling to their exterior, and can be easily accommodated within a small space.
This creative idea is simply perfect on a cold winter night. This fireplace with a chimney will definitely make your patio or garden feel cosier, how about completing the look by adding comfortable chairs and sofas and create your own warm and inviting entertainment area?
This great fireplace may also be used as an outdoor kitchen area, so get your barbecue goods ready and prepare your very own smoked food. Don't forget the marshmallows! Or how about baking your own bread while you at it? Crispy, delicious and all homemade!
So instead of just adding a modern fireplace to the outside of your home… which can be a lengthy and time consuming process, how about using the fireplace wall within your home to achieve indoor and outdoor warmth. This idea has gained popularity and can be an excellent designer touch to the interior. To achieve that exterior fireplace, build the fireplace along an outer wall that overlooks a backyard, instead of in the middle of a room to divide two spaces. The double-sided fireplace can be enjoyed both indoors and outdoors!
If you still want to build an outdoor fireplace, then have a look at this Ideabook: Build a brilliant brick oven for tips and tricks to help your dream come true!