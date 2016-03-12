Fantastic outdoor fireplaces for any home

So you have managed to make your home warm and cosy, which is a sure way to stay indoors during the cold winter months. But have you ever thought about creating an inviting outdoor space to enjoy the company of family and friends on a chilly day?

If you love your garden or patio, but feel that it isn't being used to its greatest potential, then perhaps adding an outdoor fireplace will be just the touch of entertainment that your home needs! Whether your taste is modern, rustic or a combination of both, this Ideabook will have some creative fireplace inspirations to suit your space! It will be like having your very own campsite without even leaving the comfort of your home!