Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Fantastic outdoor fireplaces for any home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
DAN SKAN Modern Line, DAN SKAN GmbH DAN SKAN GmbH Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Loading admin actions …

So you have managed to make your home warm and cosy, which is a sure way to stay indoors during the cold winter months. But have you ever thought about creating an inviting outdoor space to enjoy the company of family and friends on a chilly day? 

If you love your garden or patio, but feel that it isn't being used to its greatest potential, then perhaps adding an outdoor fireplace will be just the touch of entertainment that your home needs! Whether your taste is modern, rustic or a combination of both, this Ideabook will have some creative fireplace inspirations to suit your space! It will be like having your very own campsite without even leaving the comfort of your home!

A designer touch

Laurelhurst Carriage House, PATH Architecture PATH Architecture Modern houses
PATH Architecture

Laurelhurst Carriage House

PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture

Think about the design of your home before installing your outdoor fireplace, to create something that fits in with the architecture of your environment. There are various decorative yet functional outdoor fireplace designs to suit the needs of any modern family… conventional or not!

Consider the material you would like to use in your fireplace, anything from strong wrought iron to decorative tiles can create a fantastic setting to this outdoor site. The open fireplace in the image was designed by the team at Path Architecture, in Portland, USA. Doesn't it just make that outdoor space a bit more homely?

For the large yard

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern houses
McClean Design

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE

McClean Design
McClean Design
McClean Design

The style and size of the home should be one of the deciding factors when choosing a fireplace. This elongated fireplace design by McClean Design is perfect if you have a large home with a spacious patio area. However, if your yard is narrow, then consider choosing a vertical, square or round fireplace design instead.

A fireplace is not only about the design, the material is just as important! Concrete, brick, limestone or flagstone are just some of the materials used in a fireplace, but these materials may be combined with other materials too, the combination however depends on the resistance of the materials to high temperatures.

The transportable fireplace

DAN SKAN Modern Line, DAN SKAN GmbH DAN SKAN GmbH Living roomFireplaces & accessories
DAN SKAN GmbH

DAN SKAN GmbH
DAN SKAN GmbH
DAN SKAN GmbH

The sizes of outdoor fireplaces vary greatly, but this petite portable option is great if space is a problem in your home. This idea may be light and small in stature, but it also comes in a variety of designs that is not only efficient, but also practical for those with a busy lifestyle

Some of these functional designs are even suitable for the interior, or how about moving the fireplace from place to place and enjoy warmth in any room of your home! 

Rustic option

Hospitality Projects, DESIGN OLTRE ORIZZONTE DESIGN OLTRE ORIZZONTE
DESIGN OLTRE ORIZZONTE

DESIGN OLTRE ORIZZONTE
DESIGN OLTRE ORIZZONTE
DESIGN OLTRE ORIZZONTE

Just as a swimming pool or outdoor kitchen would add value to a home, so too will an outdoor fireplace add value, creativity and fun to your modern home. This concept is not about luxury, instead it's about enjoying every part of your home from inside out with the people that matter the most to you. This rustic fireplace idea is great for those who want to add a camp-like feeling to their exterior, and can be easily accommodated within a small space.

Cosy terrace living

Беседка в поселке Ропша, Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Kitchen
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

This creative idea is simply perfect on a cold winter night. This fireplace with a chimney will definitely make your patio or garden feel cosier, how about completing the look by adding comfortable chairs and sofas and create your own warm and inviting entertainment area?

This great fireplace may also be used as an outdoor kitchen area, so get your barbecue goods ready and prepare your very own smoked food. Don't forget the marshmallows! Or how about baking your own bread while you at it? Crispy, delicious and all homemade!

Inside and outside

Privathaus Schutterwald, Grossmann Architekten Grossmann Architekten Modern living room
Grossmann Architekten

Grossmann Architekten
Grossmann Architekten
Grossmann Architekten

So instead of just adding a modern fireplace to the outside of your home… which can be a lengthy and time consuming process, how about using the fireplace wall within your home to achieve indoor and outdoor warmth. This idea has gained popularity and can be an excellent designer touch to the interior. To achieve that exterior fireplace, build the fireplace along an outer wall that overlooks a backyard, instead of in the middle of a room to divide two spaces. The double-sided fireplace can be enjoyed both indoors and outdoors! 

If you still want to build an outdoor fireplace, then have a look at this Ideabook: Build a brilliant brick oven for tips and tricks to help your dream come true!

Elegance in your home, without breaking the bank
Do you have an outdoor fireplace? What do you use it for?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks