Tips from the pros: ​The house maintenance checklist you need in Pretoria

Living in a house comes with responsibility – just like your car requires regular oil changes, so does your home need regular maintenance to avoid future headaches.

The good news is that you can undertake the majority of these house maintenance tasks on your own without needing much experience – especially since we here at homify have already laid out a splendid little list which you can just tick off.

So, let’s see what you should be doing to keep your house looking spick-and-span and running as smooth as possible…