Tips from the pros: ​The house maintenance checklist you need in Pretoria

Living in a house comes with responsibility – just like your car requires regular oil changes, so does your home need regular maintenance to avoid future headaches.
The good news is that you can undertake the majority of these house maintenance tasks on your own without needing much experience – especially since we here at homify have already laid out a splendid little list which you can just tick off.
So, let’s see what you should be doing to keep your house looking spick-and-span and running as smooth as possible…
They don’t call it ‘spring cleaning’ for nothing, as this season is the ideal time to give your home a fresh new look. Focus especially on your house’s exterior, since it’s just gone through another harsh winter and is preparing for the summer heat.
Summer is a great time to focus on your lawn and garden, especially with the harsh South African temperature.
Autumn is a weird in-between season where you’re finishing up your summer house maintenance tasks and getting it ready for winter. It’s crucial that you don’t skip these tasks, as a harsh winter can really cause a lot of damage to a property.
Since you won’t be spending too much time outdoors, use winter to focus on your indoor projects. Painting, building shelves, etc. Now is the time to get on those!
