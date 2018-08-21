​House Nell: Residential architecture in Nelspruit

Nelspruit-based architectural firm ENDesigns is in charge of today’s inspirational piece. As a passionate and dynamic architectural practice, this company is dedicated to deliver creative, high quality, contemporary designs that are sensitive to the client’s brief, budget and site conditions. Taking each project’s indigenous landscape and climate into consideration, they aim to deliver top-notch results that serve as an extension of the landscape.

The project that we’ll be viewing? House Nell, a 280 m² design that impresses with the modern style, yet also achieves an unforgettable ambience thanks to the way in which the surrounding exteriors are brought indoors.

Let’s get inspired…