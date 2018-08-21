​House Nell: Residential architecture in Nelspruit

Nelspruit-based architectural firm ENDesigns is in charge of today’s inspirational piece. As a passionate and dynamic architectural practice, this company is dedicated to deliver creative, high quality, contemporary designs that are sensitive to the client’s brief, budget and site conditions. Taking each project’s indigenous landscape and climate into consideration, they aim to deliver top-notch results that serve as an extension of the landscape.
The project that we’ll be viewing? House Nell, a 280 m² design that impresses with the modern style, yet also achieves an unforgettable ambience thanks to the way in which the surrounding exteriors are brought indoors.
Let’s get inspired…
We kick off this discovery at the back, where a spacious veranda flows from the interiors, providing a stylish spot where the residents and guests can enjoy fresh air and stunning landscape views.
Positioning of windows throughout the house is used to frame views of the landscape and the town. The high windows provide privacy, while still welcoming in views of the sky. Sliding, timber lattice screens filter the harsh summer sun throughout the house and additionally provide privacy and security.
The off-shutter concrete slabs, grano floors, thick granite worktops and exposed brick walls all ensure a strong dose of character, yet also provide a clean and minimalist backdrop on the inside. This honesty in the application of materials and structure makes for an unadorned design which is complemented and accentuated by the creative use of colour and lighting.
An open-plan layout awaits us on the inside, where a living room, dining area and kitchen all blend together perfectly. Sharing the same warm, earthy colour palette, each of these three areas still manage to shine on its own thanks to a clever use of patterns and textures, not to mention materials and décor pieces.
Let’s have a look at some more visuals that detail the splendour of House Nell.
