Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​House Nell: Residential architecture in Nelspruit

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
HOUSE NELL, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Single family home Bricks Grey
Loading admin actions …

Nelspruit-based architectural firm ENDesigns is in charge of today’s inspirational piece. As a passionate and dynamic architectural practice, this company is dedicated to deliver creative, high quality, contemporary designs that are sensitive to the client’s brief, budget and site conditions. Taking each project’s indigenous landscape and climate into consideration, they aim to deliver top-notch results that serve as an extension of the landscape. 

The project that we’ll be viewing? House Nell, a 280 m² design that impresses with the modern style, yet also achieves an unforgettable ambience thanks to the way in which the surrounding exteriors are brought indoors.

Let’s get inspired…

An open welcome

VERANDAH ENDesigns Architectural Studio Patios verandah,timber lattice,sunscreen,night lighting,outdoor lighting
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

VERANDAH

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

We kick off this discovery at the back, where a spacious veranda flows from the interiors, providing a stylish spot where the residents and guests can enjoy fresh air and stunning landscape views.

A clever positioning of windows

VERANDAH ENDesigns Architectural Studio Single family home verandah,open trusses,timber lattice,steel,stacking doors,open plan,concrete flooring
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

VERANDAH

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Positioning of windows throughout the house is used to frame views of the landscape and the town. The high windows provide privacy, while still welcoming in views of the sky. Sliding, timber lattice screens filter the harsh summer sun throughout the house and additionally provide privacy and security.

A rich dose of character

LIVING ROOM ENDesigns Architectural Studio Modern living room Bricks Grey OPEN PLAN,LIVING AREA,EXPOSED TRUSSES,OFF-SHUTTER CONCRETE,HIGH CEILING,concrete flooring
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

LIVING ROOM

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

The off-shutter concrete slabs, grano floors, thick granite worktops and exposed brick walls all ensure a strong dose of character, yet also provide a clean and minimalist backdrop on the inside. This honesty in the application of materials and structure makes for an unadorned design which is complemented and accentuated by the creative use of colour and lighting.

A fully functioning space

KITCHEN ENDesigns Architectural Studio Built-in kitchens Granite Grey kitchen,kitchen lighting,kitchen cabinet,kitchen island,open space kitchen,dining table
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

KITCHEN

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

An open-plan layout awaits us on the inside, where a living room, dining area and kitchen all blend together perfectly. Sharing the same warm, earthy colour palette, each of these three areas still manage to shine on its own thanks to a clever use of patterns and textures, not to mention materials and décor pieces. 

Let’s have a look at some more visuals that detail the splendour of House Nell.

LIVING ROOM ENDesigns Architectural Studio Modern living room living room,open plan,high ceilings,concrete flooring
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

LIVING ROOM

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

ENTRANCE ENDesigns Architectural Studio Front doors Wood entrance,night lighting,LED Lighting,outdoor lighting,facebrick
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

ENTRANCE

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

ENTRANCE ENDesigns Architectural Studio Front doors Wood entrance,concrete flooring,night lighting,LED Lighting,outdoor lighting,facebrick
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

ENTRANCE

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

HOUSE NELL, ENDesigns Architectural Studio ENDesigns Architectural Studio Single family home Bricks Grey VERANDAH,TIMBER LATTICE,SUNSCREENS,SLIDING SCREENS
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

HOUSE NELL

ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio
ENDesigns Architectural Studio

From one design to another, let’s see A modern family house by Bloemfontein architects.

Construction of luxurious Cape Town houses
We’re curious to know what you think of this house...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks