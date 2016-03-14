Tiles can take your bathroom to the next level

When decorating our bathroom, a very important decision is the choice of tiles. Coloured tiles? Neutrals? Stone? Squares? Rectangular? On the wall only, or on the floor as well? There are a thousand and one questions we have to answer.

We have to, however, think about the ideal tiles for your bathroom. A small bathroom, for example, should not have the same tiles than that of a large bathroom, and a shower room with plenty of natural light also won't have the same tiles than a bathroom with no windows. These are just two examples so you can see that the decision of the tiles to be applied in your bathroom should be something well-chosen and we should not choose just because something seems nice at first glance. Obviously this is a factor to be taken into account but should not and cannot be the only one.

We will expose you a catalogue of six fantastic bathrooms decorated with six kinds of fantastic tiles, which will captivate your imagination. Read on, and whether you believe it or not, you will want to make a big change in your bathroom, even if you did not care up to now!