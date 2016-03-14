Tiles can take your bathroom to the next level

When decorating our bathroom, a very important decision is the choice of tiles. Coloured tiles? Neutrals? Stone? Squares? Rectangular? On the wall only, or on the floor as well? There are a thousand and one questions we have to answer.
We have to, however, think about the ideal tiles for your bathroom. A small bathroom, for example, should not have the same tiles than that of a large bathroom, and a shower room with plenty of natural light also won't have the same tiles than a bathroom with no windows. These are just two examples so you can see that the decision of the tiles to be applied in your bathroom should be something well-chosen and we should not choose just because something seems nice at first glance. Obviously this is a factor to be taken into account but should not and cannot be the only one.
We will expose you a catalogue of six fantastic bathrooms decorated with six kinds of fantastic tiles, which will captivate your imagination. Read on, and whether you believe it or not, you will want to make a big change in your bathroom, even if you did not care up to now!
If you want to create a continuity effect with tiles, almost as if the walls were covered with wallpaper or painted with ink, opt for very small joints and tiles of which the surface is quite large. When looking at the photograph, a project by GLR Architects, the tiles seem to be quite solid. Not only do the small joints give them continuity, it also creates the effect of the tiles passing from the wall to the ground and ground to cabinets and counter top. Then we see the very large mirror, which reflects the enormous wall tiles as well to keep the continuity going.
It is very important that the bathroom is almost all covered with tiles instead of opting for painted walls. Why, you may ask? It's simple, really. Bathing is inevitable in any bathroom, and this makes the bathroom the most vulnerable area for high humidity.We all know the problems that moisture can cause with regards to the wall and ceiling, often caused by weather issues, so imagine the issues caused by the amount of steam after taking a bath! Make sure you create the ideal conditions to stay away from the bathroom fungi… nobody wants that!
So, what we suggest is to cover as much as possible of wall with tiles. In the image we have a proposal by John lad, wherein the use of tile has great advantages. First , because it has small joints, which makes it much easier to clean in case of mould forming and, moreover, the tiles, being marble, do not absorb moisture and steam the way more porous materials would. Furthermore, it is very beautiful!
Following what we were talking about earlier, it is very important to decide the content of your tiles. Glazed, stone, porcelain… You should choose a material not only for its strength, but also for its aesthetic effect. Such tiles are impossible to dislike! This is a bathroom that is truly decorated with forethought and taking into account that is a division that is used several times a day.
This space looks like it was decorated like a bedroom! But instead of bed and bedside table, it has a toilet and sink. As we can see here, a small bathroom gives us comfort. It is full of frames with photos, a black lantern, and the background of black and white squares.
Finally, we cannot neglect to mention the fantastic
Metro style, which refers to the London Underground and it's porcelain white, which give a very modern touch, unique and still very clean for the home bathroom.
With the list of ideas almost over, we prove to here that the tiles do not have to be on the walls alone, but can also cover the bathroom floor. This brings us many advantages. Firstly, the entire area is more consistent and becomes a
whole. In addition, if you choose tiles without glazing, it becomes the ideal surface for floors in a humid space: non-slip. By using the bathroom, especially when we get out of the shower, we always run the risk of slipping, and placing non-slip tiles on the floor solves the problem!
Last but not least, we will give you a suggestion we ourselves admire. The highest wall is covered with Portuguese style tiles, combined with a modern and simple decoration. These hydraulic tiles add the
main character in the middle of the whole scenario. On the basis of the blue, with yellow notes, these tiles give life and joy to this bathroom at any time. So if you opt for a wall alive with colourful tiles like this, do not forget to simplify and neutralize the rest of the bathroom!
First, it is necessary to choose the right colour for your tiles. Do you want something colourful or neutral? It is this question that we should all answer. Coloured tiles can be applied both in small bathrooms as in large ones. However, if you choose black or white tiles, you must realize that black or dark tiles only work in large bathrooms, so if your bathroom is small, you should choose white or clear tiles. In the picture we can see a project of a very large bathroom where the dark tiles result in perfection. This dark side of the bathroom is balanced with white sink and tub as well as the natural light that enters through the window, making it a very bright room, although with walls and floor are sombre.