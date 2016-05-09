Rustic Meets Modern In This Masterpiece

Within contemporary trends, we are seeing an ever-increasing lean towards a synthesis of different styles, often styles which conventionally seem to oppose one another. This seems a great leap forward from architectural trends of only a few years ago, where the purist notion of either one or the other had been in the foreground.

Well today, we will visit one such project that incorporates different and seemingly contrasting style, in this case, the rustic and the modern. There is no doubt that this residence is an architectural triumph on the whole, but we are also sure you’ll agree its merit reach far beyond a stylish façade and interior. Why don’t you join us to take a closer look?