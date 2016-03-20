​Let’s Cover The Basics Of Interior Design

Architects, interior designers, decorators… there is an entire world of professionals out there who make our lives so much easier – and so much prettier. Yes, these experts certainly know their stuff when it comes to materials, patterns, colours and layouts.

But what about those of us who have other, less creative 9 – 5 jobs who want to try and accomplish something in the interior design realm? We, who excel in our relevant professions by day, but secretly wish we could redecorate our homes all on our own – if only we had the right tools and knowledge.

Well, this article is aimed at all of you who would love to try your hand at designing and decorating, or would just like to spruce up a small space here and there (like the patio furniture or your home office, for example), but don’t know where to start.

Let’s take it step by step…