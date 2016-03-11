Decoussemaecker Interiors has furnished and decorated a very interesting home in Holland that we will get to explore today. The type of property we see here is in the style of conventional English farmhouses, usually found in the British countryside, and traditionally utilised by Frisian farmers.

The structure consists of a bold square for the main body of the house, with a pyramidal roof, flattened at the top. We are quite sure you would agree that the structure has a very charming aesthetic about it, with the quaint structure reminiscent of country days gone by, and luxurious interiors, which we will be acquainted with a bit later on. We also find that the Dutch creators of this project have combined these varying styles with care, adding their own personal touch.

If this sounds like an interesting house to you, let us not waste any more time, but investigate what the home has to offer…