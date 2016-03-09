Optimise space in small kitchens

When we have tiny kitchens, we often focus on the negative rather than the positive. So today at homify, we will show you five projects that will amaze with the use of space within the kitchen. These ideas refuse the limitation of space as a limitation on style, and takes the best aspects of each area as focal point.

The main goal of these designs is to create fully functional and practical spaces, without losing sight of the aesthetic aspect in the decoration and configuration. We will see several tips to make the most of the dimensions we have at our disposal, using smart furniture, appliances and other tricks. Let us begin!