Unique, Bauhaus Style Villa

Today on homify, we will explore an unusual villa in Germany in the prominent and distinguished Bauhaus architectural style. The Bauhaus was a school of architecture first founded by Walter Gropius in Weimar, 1919. The main goal of this school, which widely publicised its philosophy, was to combine craft with the fine arts in its approach to design. The style became one of the most influential veins of modernist architecture, and we can see its impact on almost all modern buildings we come across today.
It is also safe to say that the Bauhaus influence reaches far beyond architecture alone. Even after the school itself had been closed in 1933 under the Nazi regime due to accusations of ‘communist intellectualism’, the philosophy of the movement did not lose momentum.
The Bauhaus movement, also known as the International Style had a distinct lack of ornamentation and there was no distinction between form and function, as prescribed by William Morris, a 19th Century English designer of the Arts and Crafts era and great inspiration for the Bauhaus style.
We are sure that you’ll immediately see all of these characteristics of this famous style when we investigate this project today. It is an exciting endeavour, rooted in the yet infallible style that become known across the globe for its distinct directness. Let’s explore!
Here we are – our first view of the House in Bauhaus Style. It is distinctly modern – no-one can deny that – but it is also rich in its heritage of a historical architectural opus. All the distinctive elements of the Bauhaus style can be seen here in the home’s façade – a radically simplified form, based on the tenets of rationality and functionality. Although this design can also be reconciled with the Bauhaus idea that mass-production and the individual artistic spirit need not be enemies, we think you’ll find that this villa is quite unique among its contemporaries.
This impressive project comes to us from the hands of the renowned Dutch firm, Haacke Haus, based in Werder. They went out of their way to ensure that the applications we see here on the exterior are duplicated in the interior of the home, ensuring the merger of the inside and outside of the structure. You’ll get the opportunity to decide for yourself once we get to the inside of the home…
So here we are in the living room of the villa, and as promised, it has the same, distinct Bauhaus style we were introduced to in the façade of the house. Firstly, we can see no superfluous ornamentation, and what you see, is what’s necessary for the room to fulfil its function, although a far cry from being not stylish.
The furniture for the room had been chose with care. The exposed metal framework of the pieces of furniture in this space is also characteristic of Bauhaus or Bauhaus-inspired design. Upholstered in rich leather, the pieces certainly provide an air of luxury and sophistication alongside the primary element of functionality.
Welcome to the kitchen. Here we can see the practicality of the design in practice. The area serves it purpose, foremost, but still manages to be highly stylish. If anything this is what the Bauhaus has come to teach us: if a space performs the function for which it is intended, it has already achieved the first level of aesthetics. There is an inherent beauty in an object or space that is functional.
The kitchen here is streamlined with as little detail as is necessary. The unadorned kitchen cabinets are in a simple white, with metal furnishings. Task lighting fills the entire space, ensure all activities have the necessary clarity. A black counter top perfectly contrasts with the white cabinets, and the material it is constructed from ensures a functional working area.
With the home’s strong foundation in functionality and commitment to practical use, it seems to have space for relaxation and tranquility as well. Here we can see a balcony leading out from one of the bedrooms. Beyond the glass banisters on the wooden deck, we can see a serene forest just outside of the house, to which the inhabitants have full access at any time.
The strong, metal frame of the glass doors in this room, give way to this relaxed space, and in this bold and modern structure, there seems always to be room for quiet and calm.
Lastly, we take a look at the family bathroom of our Bauhaus-style home. Here, we can see a bit more contemporary influences when it comes to the interior decoration, although the underlying principles remain the same – minimal ornamentation, bold forms, and clear geometric structure.
The back wall is covered in a subtle, yet modern wallpaper, just to add that element of contemporary design to the distinct, early 20th Century design. Together with the dark, stone tiles, the room feels stylish without being sombre, and altogether very sophisticated.
If you want your own sophisticated bathroom, take a look at these fancy bathroom ideas!
Well, we hope you enjoyed this project as much as we did, but please let us know what you think about it!