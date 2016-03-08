Unique, Bauhaus Style Villa

Today on homify, we will explore an unusual villa in Germany in the prominent and distinguished Bauhaus architectural style. The Bauhaus was a school of architecture first founded by Walter Gropius in Weimar, 1919. The main goal of this school, which widely publicised its philosophy, was to combine craft with the fine arts in its approach to design. The style became one of the most influential veins of modernist architecture, and we can see its impact on almost all modern buildings we come across today.

It is also safe to say that the Bauhaus influence reaches far beyond architecture alone. Even after the school itself had been closed in 1933 under the Nazi regime due to accusations of ‘communist intellectualism’, the philosophy of the movement did not lose momentum.

The Bauhaus movement, also known as the International Style had a distinct lack of ornamentation and there was no distinction between form and function, as prescribed by William Morris, a 19th Century English designer of the Arts and Crafts era and great inspiration for the Bauhaus style.

We are sure that you’ll immediately see all of these characteristics of this famous style when we investigate this project today. It is an exciting endeavour, rooted in the yet infallible style that become known across the globe for its distinct directness. Let’s explore!