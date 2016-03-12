Elegance in your home, without breaking the bank

Having to upscale your home can be difficult, especially if you have a rather tight budget for decorating. Fortunately, there are ways—even for a small budget – to achieve the appearance of the high-end home you crave.
Interior designers have shared some secrets over the years that provided insight for homeowners on ways to achieve a stylish aesthetic without spending a fortune. Adding pillows, a fresh coat of paint to window treatments, and hardwood floors—you need to know all these tricks.
Choosing the paint colour is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions to make when decorating a room. However, if elegance is what you're after, there are certain colours that surely add glamour to your home instantly.
The effective technique is to use a palette of neutral colours. These colours allow you to quickly add elegance to your home. The selected colour will then depend only on your personality.
In addition, to paint doors blank on the inside is another good idea. This automatically creates a feeling of luxury without causing much damage to your wallet. If you choose this option, however, make sure to add some black accessories to space to tie the overall design together.
The pillows in your house serve two purposes. Firstly, if properly selected, they can add an element of elegance. Secondly, they offer your guests extra comfort on the sofa, and offer you a luxurious state of comfort in your own bed.
When it comes to the size of pillows, you should focus on medium-sized pillows but in large quantities at the expense of small pillows and very large sizes. This is particularly relevant for your living room, as to maintain a visual balance, not overwhelming the space with many small pillows or oversized ones.
A house with windows that are not maintained, appear as incomplete. Fortunately, treatment of windows is inexpensive and adds a bit of elegance to your home, as well as improve the insulation in your home.
When selecting materials for processing windows, make smart choices. For example, the choice of brittle materials that is also unlined will be terribly inefficient, even though it will be your least expensive option. It is recommended to avoid such common pitfalls.
Many chain stores, on the other hand, offer a choice of elegant draperies despite the often doubled prices. Be wise about this and aware of average market prices. For elegant and effective window treatments, stick to materials such as silk, linen and cotton.
If the curtains are not doing it for you, then try shades of woven bamboo or wooden blinds.
Most building contractor will choose standard lighting fixtures, which are probably the same in all the houses they have built. However, lights and luminous objects with interesting designs will add more elegance to your home than the standard chandelier.
Lucky for you, there are some tricks you can use to get the high end look without the high end price. Start by looking at flea markets and second hand stores. You will get many items at a great price. Some parts may require some polishing or a new paint job, but in the end it will appear more elegant than new parts for standard lighting.
Also, be sure to have several different light sources, including table lamps and floor lamps throughout the house to increase the feeling of elegance.
It is true that a rug can bring a warm and gentle atmosphere, but it does not match the elegance factor than that of hardwood floors. Pure wood brings a magnified sobriety and can be found at an affordable price.
Buying hardwood for your home is an investment, a very good investment. Indeed, the wood lasts a long time, and provides a good return on investment, especially if you aspire to sell your home. Wooden laminate is another option, but be sure to buy the best laminate on the market to ensure lasting quality.
To get the best price to quality ratio, you need to compare different types of wood, as some are more expensive than others. For example, Birch and Oak are usually cheaper than Cherry. Also, consider choosing a dark colour for a more luxurious look, but be sure to add some carpet to tie the overall design of the room together. Just take a look at this beautiful design from JR Architects as an example.
Surprisingly, one of the most affordable ways to make your home more elegant, is none other than cleaning in its general sense. All you need to do is to bring clarity to your space by freeing up your home. Therefore, a weekly regular dusting and vacuuming can actually make your home a sublime place to live in.
Secondly, cleaning allows you to destroy all stains quickly and thus preserve the quality of your carpets, sofas and more. This is also true for your furniture. Clean your windows regularly, which allow natural light to fill your home easily. It will be very sleek and light, which is an indispensable factor of elegance.
Finally, a regular cleaning can avoid clutter in your home. Not only will you feel better about your space, but it allows other items—pillows, accessories, paint, lighting, and flooring to really stand out.
