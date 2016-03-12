Elegance in your home, without breaking the bank

Choosing the paint colour is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions to make when decorating a room. However, if elegance is what you're after, there are certain colours that surely add glamour to your home instantly.

The effective technique is to use a palette of neutral colours. These colours allow you to quickly add elegance to your home. The selected colour will then depend only on your personality.

In addition, to paint doors blank on the inside is another good idea. This automatically creates a feeling of luxury without causing much damage to your wallet. If you choose this option, however, make sure to add some black accessories to space to tie the overall design together.