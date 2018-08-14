A chic office design by excellent interior specialists in Sandton

Creating the perfect setup with office interior design can be a difficult task and without the help or an experienced professional, you may end up with dull, boring offices. Expert interior designers in Sandton Johannesburg, Spegash Interiors, took these Pareto Offices and created a stylish office space that is not only chic and beautiful but also practical. Each space makes use of good natural lighting and great colours and accents throughout the building.
This ideabook is a display of their fantastic handiwork in Johannesburg.
Specialists interior designers in Sandton took the regular concept of conference rooms and created a beautiful boardroom that oozes creativity with a bold-patterned feature wall. Comfortable seating accommodates for long meetings and sufficient lighting illuminates the room.
While being able to create a beautiful space is very important, it cannot be denied that some office spaces lack character. This boardroom at the Pareto Offices in Sandton Johannesburg is designed for functionality, adequate seating space and keeping to a minimalist, but beautiful meeting area. The gray and white furniture brings about a modern take to simplicity without being dull in any way.
It’s important when taking on an office design or even a residential design, to bear practicality in mind. Having practical furnishings as seen in this example with the large front desk having adequate space to work and organize paperwork and files, keeps the staff members comfortable in their workspace. This foyer and reception area is not only openly welcoming, but also accentuates a sense of modern-day chic style for a corporate building.
While you can enjoy the “open” sense and “welcoming” feeling displayed by this office reception area, as a guest, you can also utilize the additional seating while you wait. Interior designers in Sandton also used a wide selection of modern lighting designs as seen here on the walls, displaying an artistic sense. The ceilings also have a contemporary lighting design fit for a trendy setup. All the colours and furnishings come together in a beautiful harmonizing fashion.
The Johannesburg interior design specialists kept the flow of colour true to the accents throughout the Pareto Offices in Sandton as seen in this boardroom as well. A beautiful display of aqua and gray mix colours can be seen throughout the room here. The use of gray carpeting is easy to clean, and the comfortable seating as seen in the other conference rooms of this building, all displays the chic finesse of these meeting rooms.
While it's ok to play it safe with the nutral colours, adding a splash of colour proves to add wonders to a living or office space as is seen in this conference room in Sandton.
Look how the interior design team created a bold look using aqua for the bathrooms. The black granite washbasin tops simply adds to that luxurious overall feel.
You can’t deny the stylish look of these bathrooms and they are sure trend setters in turning what could’ve been a simple, plain toilet, and adding a touch of chic.
Have a look through this inspiring 360 ideabook for more about interior designs when it comes to selecting the most suitable furniture.