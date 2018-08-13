Modern house architects transform a family home in Johannesburg

Good architects can sometimes be hard to find. When you’re looking to build your house from scratch or simply do some alterations for your home to be more efficient like other modern houses then you’re going to need the help a professional. Houses in Sandton Johannesburg are known for their opulence and luxury and this is what Francois Marais Architects specialize in. While looking to improve your home’s functionality and design, keeping abreast with the best eco-friendly practices is a good investment. Today’s homes are leaning more towards energy and water saving aspects as well as becoming more practical and comfortable for its residents.

Francois is dedicated to sustainability and designing homes in Johannesburg that are as efficient as possible. Their services include architecture and interior design and they cater for commercial and residential needs. In this ideabook we explore another successful project by these talented design and architecture company.