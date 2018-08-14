A modern office space renovation in Johannesburg

Not all buildings are the same and when your business is expanding, sometimes creating more space or catering for more is what you need to improve productivity. Form Add Function is one of the leaders when it comes to architecture, remodels, and, design in Sandton Johannesburg. What’s fantastic is that their services cater not only to corporate industries but also suited to residential needs. When looking for reliable renovations and remodels, working with a professional team will go a long way in achieving your end results.
Clients of Form Add Function designers receive an affordable way to pay for renovations through a weekly or bi-weekly payment installation, in this way, you save on costs and receive a comprehensive service. Homify takes a better look at one of their beautiful projects in an HRW Corporate Fitout in Johannesburg.
The foyer of HRW was renovated into this beautiful, modern-trendy front-of-house space as seen in this picture. The red armchairs add a pop of colour to the room while extending a complementary match for the company name decals on the wall. A large counter allows front-house staff to work with ease and organize their space to suit their needs. Designers stayed true to keeping this area of the building simple, minimal, and very beautiful.
In staying true to the business theme, professional designers added some red armchairs inside the canteen. The red is a fun colour and it livens up the space while blending in with the white and neutral extensions. Staff can gather here for a meal or catch up on social pleasantries while enjoying the sunshine coming in on a sunny day thanks to those lovely large windows.
Here is the foyer again, displaying its neat, but modern and trendy design from a different angle.
Conference rooms need to accommodate many people. While a large conference space can sometimes tend to look cold and plain, designers turned this space into excellent functionality. The professional interior designers in Sandton added some trendy chairs and a huge painting to bring in good energy through visualisation
The secondary conference room is smaller and can only accommodate six people. However, here is another example of how skilled designers Form Add Function renovated this into a beautiful space. It features lovely artwork and a large window to brighten up the day.
