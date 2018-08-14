A modern office space renovation in Johannesburg

Not all buildings are the same and when your business is expanding, sometimes creating more space or catering for more is what you need to improve productivity. Form Add Function is one of the leaders when it comes to architecture, remodels, and, design in Sandton Johannesburg. What’s fantastic is that their services cater not only to corporate industries but also suited to residential needs. When looking for reliable renovations and remodels, working with a professional team will go a long way in achieving your end results.

Clients of Form Add Function designers receive an affordable way to pay for renovations through a weekly or bi-weekly payment installation, in this way, you save on costs and receive a comprehensive service. Homify takes a better look at one of their beautiful projects in an HRW Corporate Fitout in Johannesburg.