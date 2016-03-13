The Home that Sings in Perfect Harmony

Designed by Excelencia en Diseno, architects based in Mexico, this is the home that screams eclectic style, professional taste and a touch of the unique.
A signature design by these master architects, it is defined by cleans lines, modern finishes and a little extra flavour. This is something that they've achieved in their other projects, including Casa Altavista and Casa Colomos, which both ooze the same subtle trend.
As Frank Capra said,
Don't follow trends, start trends.
That exactly what these architects have done, paving their own way in terms of style and cutting-edge design.
It is not the beauty of a building you should look at; its the construction of the foundation that will stand the test of time. - David Allan Coe
From the onset, it's clear to see how the designers have gone out of their way to create something brilliant and beautiful, using different shapes and textures to create volume and character throughout the exterior.
A great tip is to combine white walls with a stone facade, creating a very subtle contrast between the two styles. This works wonderfully when you have different shapes throughout the exterior, as it creates the fantastic volumes that we see here. Forget boring, this is a home that is designed to make people stop and stare as they pass by!
It's also an incredibly functional family home though, which we can see from here. A double-garage stores the family cars as well as items such as bicycles, skateboards and surfboards. The front lawn is perfect for kicking balls and playing soccer too.
Doesn't this just look like a puzzle that you want to solve, peeling back the layers to reveal what goes on inside?
Architecture should speak of its time and place, but yearn for timelessness.—Frank Gehry Read
When we move into the interior of this home, we can see that the designers have gone for a very, very clean look with pure white walls and very light furniture. In the living room, the pale purple sofa adds a touch of colour to a room characterised by white and glass. This works perfectly with the wooden floors.
When it comes to a family home, you want a sofa that is going to fit everyone on it so opt for a spacious one with plenty of room. An L-shaped sofa, if it fits perfectly in your home, is always a win because it allows for you to lie on the day bed when you want an afternoon reading your book or snoozing in front of the television—the height of luxury!
The lamp in this space is funky and eclectic, adding character and charm to the room. In your living room, you want lamps and lanterns to create ambiance and mood. And these don't have to be boring! Do what the designers have done here and pair a funky lamp with a very subtle room.
The mother art is architecture. Without an architecture of our own we have no soul of our own civilization. Frank Lloyd Wright
The kitchen is a modern and trendy space in the home, adding a bit of colour to the minimalist and clean space. The white cabinets, tiled floors, sleek silver appliances and granite counter tops are enhanced by touches of red here and there. This is so easy to achieve!
All that you need to do is place a colourful chair, a few colourful accessories and perhaps some colourful lampshades and there you have it—a kitchen with a unique twist!
You'll also notice that this kitchen features a lot of natural light, which is a great tip for any cooking space. Not is it healthier but it also enhances the entire space. If installing a large glass window or glass doors isn't an option, then speak to your builder about skylights. These are fantastic and will give your kitchen that extra bit of light.
Have a look through these homify kitchen products for inspiration.
We shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us.—Winston Churchill
When we head up the stairs in this home, we come to a gorgeous little office nook that has been positioned in front of a large, glass window. This is one of the best ways to utilise unused space and who wouldn't want to work up here with this incredible view?
The designers have stuck to the very minimalist look and feel with white walls, glass floors and tiling. They've managed to achieve this look by opting for sleek white cabinets, which can store all of the personal clutter. Shelving is also fantastic as it uses up vertical space, leaving plenty of room on the floor to walk around as well as for the office furniture. This is a great design tip!
When it comes to choosing furniture for your office, go for modern and elegant, as the designers have done here. You want to feel professional, creative and focused when you are working from home (and you don't want to be distracted by the television). So make sure that you want to be in your office!
You can also read these: Tips on perking up your home office.
Every great architect is—necessarily—a great poet. He must be a great original interpreter of his time, his day, his age.—Frank Lloyd Wright
Our last stop is the bedroom, where a theme of olive green enters the picture.
Olive green is not a colour that many would think of first when it comes to decorating their bedroom, but added subtly—in the form of cushions, rugs and accessories—and it takes on a whole new meaning. Don't you love it? The great thing is that if you ever want to change the colours or theme, it's very easy and not too pricey. All you have to do is change the cushions and rug around.
You'll see that natural light also plays an important role in this space as well. Bedrooms are our safe space and they need to be filled with sunshine, beautiful colours and happy memories. Place picture frames and your favourite artwork in your bedroom to create the perfect haven for yourself.
This is a home for anyone who likes a trendy twist on the edge of their architecture or has a creative flair.