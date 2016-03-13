The Home that Sings in Perfect Harmony

It is not the beauty of a building you should look at; its the construction of the foundation that will stand the test of time. - David Allan Coe

From the onset, it's clear to see how the designers have gone out of their way to create something brilliant and beautiful, using different shapes and textures to create volume and character throughout the exterior.

A great tip is to combine white walls with a stone facade, creating a very subtle contrast between the two styles. This works wonderfully when you have different shapes throughout the exterior, as it creates the fantastic volumes that we see here. Forget boring, this is a home that is designed to make people stop and stare as they pass by!

It's also an incredibly functional family home though, which we can see from here. A double-garage stores the family cars as well as items such as bicycles, skateboards and surfboards. The front lawn is perfect for kicking balls and playing soccer too.

Doesn't this just look like a puzzle that you want to solve, peeling back the layers to reveal what goes on inside?