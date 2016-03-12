The Mansion that's Simply Vogue

This is a home that looks like it comes straight out of the pages of a design magazine!

Designed by Brazilian Architects Paulinho Peres Group, this home is situated in Uruguay, in a city called Punta del Este. A focal point in the entire neighbourhood, this is a home designed to impress as a futurist architectural masterpiece. And yet, the architects have not compromised on comfort, practicality or functionality.

As we explore the rooms of this house, with panoramic views of every last detail, you'll see how complementary elements work together to create something quite magical. What's more is that it's not difficult to recreate in your own home, with a few little tips.

So follow us as we explore every inch of this marvelous home.