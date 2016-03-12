The Mansion that's Simply Vogue

This is a home that looks like it comes straight out of the pages of a design magazine!
Designed by Brazilian Architects Paulinho Peres Group, this home is situated in Uruguay, in a city called Punta del Este. A focal point in the entire neighbourhood, this is a home designed to impress as a futurist architectural masterpiece. And yet, the architects have not compromised on comfort, practicality or functionality.
As we explore the rooms of this house, with panoramic views of every last detail, you'll see how complementary elements work together to create something quite magical. What's more is that it's not difficult to recreate in your own home, with a few little tips.
So follow us as we explore every inch of this marvelous home.
From the front of this home, we can see how the designers have opted for neutral colours and beautiful lighting to create a very sophisticated and elegant look and feel.
There are three different but basic colours and materials here: dark wooden doors, white wooden beams and finishes as well as grey/beige exterior walls.
The design of the exterior is very traditional and contemporary—this is a home that's meant to be a classic mansion, with a classy, edgy twist.
Lighting is also key here and is very important when it comes to the exterior of the house. Don't you think the outside looks magnificent due to the way the designers have use soft lights to illuminate different aspects?
When we move into the interior of the home, we can see that lighting remains a prominent feature. The living room, has wonderful ambiance and atmosphere, which has been created by the beautiful and soft blue lighting that transcends the entire ceiling.
The rest of the room is plush and elegant, but very understated. White tiles are complemented with white tables, grey furniture and carpets as well as soft grey walls. The furniture is cushy and of high quality—style doesn't mean missing out on home comforts!
Every detail in La Mansion has been thought through, where every ornament and every piece of artwork has been carefully placed to create the overall look and feel.
Tip: Use candles, lanterns and lamps to create ambiance in your living room so that you don't have to even bother turning on those bright, overhead lights!
This main on-suite bedroom is one of our favourite places in the home—it's a sanctuary that we just want to curl up in right now!
This bedroom takes on a classical, sophisticated look with a beautiful white head board, cream linen and grey cushions and rugs. There is no need for bright or bold colours in this room—it is tranquil and peaceful.
Flowers and plants are a form of natural and subtle decor in this space, which is a great option for any room in the house. Opt for pot plants and big vases of flowers in the bedroom, living room, dining room or even the kitchen.
Last, but not least—the television. The television display adds a modern and sleek touch to the quaint bedroom and is a must for the 21st century. Because it is suspended from the ceiling, it's also understated and subtle. Look into this for your own bedroom, it's a wonderful modern twist to the space.
The kid's bedroom is one of the funkiest spaces in this house. Don't you want to decorate your kid's bedroom just like this?
The designers have stuck to neutral colours that we've seen throughout the rest of the house, including grey,white and beige. However, they've added a splash of colour—yellow! This has been done in the form of cushions and wallpaper and is a great design tip. You can include bright yellow cushions and car wallpaper in your son's bedroom and when he gets a bit older and his tastes change, you simply replace the wallpaper and the cushions. No need to spend tons of money replacing furniture and redecorating!
You'll also notice that the designers have added different textures to the wall by placing a border facade along the middle of the wall. This is a wonderful way to utilise the vertical space for aesthetic design.
The pub and casual dining space is a wonderful room where yellow once again plays a roll. Don't you love the yellow refrigerator and bar counter?
Again, adding a subtle touch of colour to the space is a wonderful way to brighten up a room without it being too much. Another place you can do this is outside, where you can use neutral colours throughout and then feature bright shutters or doors. Stylish and bold!
A space like this is fantastic for a family home, allowing for a more casual room to play games, enjoy a glass of wine and catch up. It also means that when the kids are sleeping, the adults can come into this room and make a bit of noise without disrupting them.
When it comes to a room like this, you don't have to opt for fancy, instead you can go for trendy. Think funky wall art, bright paintings and comfortable furniture.
We end off our tour in backyard of this gorgeous mansion, where luxury and lavish living collide.
The swimming pool is the focal point of this backyard space—grand and impressive. It is lined with beautiful deck chairs and lanterns, creating ambiance and style. When it comes to choosing outside furniture for your home, opt for durable pieces that will withstand the weather. Neutral furniture is also a fantastic option for this space.
The neutral grey and white of the exterior also just looks so classy and elegant here, with large windows and doors opening the house up onto the patio area. This is a mansion that will turn anyone green with envy.
