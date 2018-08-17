​The homify guide to choosing a bathroom cabinet

Beautiful design aside, those bathroom cabinets will also have to be practical – either for storage or to house plumbing / utility features (or both). Therefore, decide first what you want out of your bathroom cabinets before choosing what they should look like.

Then, start browsing homify’s range of bathrooms to get inspired. Look at Pinterest to see what’s trendy in terms of bathroom designs. Scope out interior design magazines, visit a designer showroom, etc.

Because it’s more complicated designing a bathroom than a kitchen (due to working with a smaller space, plus the fact that almost everything in there has either water, electrical and/or drainage issues), it’s best you hire a professional interior designer and/or bathroom specialist to assist with your bathroom’s new look.