​How to hire an architect in Johannesburg: 7 tips

Imagine you’re at the planning stages of an exciting architectural project – something like a kitchen makeover, an extension or maybe even a brand new house. Chances are 100% you’re going to require a seasoned architect to help make that process proceed as smoothly as possible.

There’s just one problem: you have no idea how to go about finding an architect, let alone the right one!

Don’t worry – homify’s got the answers on how to hire an architect.