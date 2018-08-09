Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Posh kitchen design ideas in Sandton

Nancy Amon _ homify Nancy Amon _ homify
Kitchen renovation, Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is the heart of the home and the family gathers around, as a meal is prepared with love. In many interior designs, people prefer a kitchen that spills over into the lounge and dining area where there are no walls of separation. Instead, a social fest and large family space made for fun and entertainment. Guests can take in the mouth-watering flavours simmering into the air, while they enjoy a drink and the company of the cook as well as the rest of the guests.

Interior designers in Sandton, Johannesburg showcase their magnificent craft for creating excellent kitchens catering to everyone’s needs. Deborah Garth Interior Design doesn’t go sparingly on chic sophistication adding her very own modern touch which is eminent in these beautiful kitchen design ideas.

Let’s have a closer look at this inspiring homify ideabook and take some pointers from the pro designers in Johannesburg.

Simply chic, handless storage

Modern Kitchen Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Built-in kitchens Quartz White kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Modern Kitchen

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

There is something truly modern about storage space featuring no telltale handles. Look how these gloss-finish white kitchen cupboards simply dominate in pure elegance.

Magnificently bright

New kitchen Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen kitchen,kitchen island
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New kitchen

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Here is a wonderful example of how these professional interior decorators turn a white kitchen into something more than a neutral colour. Instead, you see how she cleverly uses whites and natural blends even featuring these lovely Philippe Starck bar chairs to add to that barely there but still influencing with so much delicate elegance.

Boldly white

New dining room Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Minimalist dining room open plan,dining room
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New dining room

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

This kitchen and dining area is a blend of whites that fuse seamlessly with the elements forming the entire space. Again, the use of the ghost chair, a true inspiration to the grand “clean” look and feel of this dining and kitchen space. The family can enjoy a meal and the pleasant sunshine seeping in, through the shutter windows.

Rustic raw brick feature walls

Renovated cooking area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Renovated cooking area

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Ah, what will we do without the sheer rustic beauty of a raw brick feature wall? Interior designers in Pretoria took the time to create this beautiful wall and match the surrounding textures to suit this chic but very comfortable country-style kitchen. Homely and brilliantly done!

Raw beauty at its best

renovated scullery Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen scullery,kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

renovated scullery

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Here it is again, the beautiful, raw feature wall forming part of the sinks and displaying some fine industrial designing. You cannot deny the fact that taking something as simple as a raw unfinished wall and turning it into the beautiful feature of a living space in the home.

Decadently dark

New Kitchen Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern kitchen kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New Kitchen

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Phenomenal, exquisite and mysterious are just some of the words we can use to describe how gorgeous this kitchen is. It’s best feature being the bold black storage cupboards that are from ceiling to floor creating a grand impression.

Need more inspiration to create your perfect kitchen? Have a browse through this excellent ideabook for ideas suited to smaller kitchen spaces.

A Beautiful Modern House Development in Pretoria
Are you looking forward to remaking your kitchen into the stylish space it was meant to be?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks