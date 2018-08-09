Posh kitchen design ideas in Sandton

The kitchen is the heart of the home and the family gathers around, as a meal is prepared with love. In many interior designs, people prefer a kitchen that spills over into the lounge and dining area where there are no walls of separation. Instead, a social fest and large family space made for fun and entertainment. Guests can take in the mouth-watering flavours simmering into the air, while they enjoy a drink and the company of the cook as well as the rest of the guests.

Interior designers in Sandton, Johannesburg showcase their magnificent craft for creating excellent kitchens catering to everyone’s needs. Deborah Garth Interior Design doesn’t go sparingly on chic sophistication adding her very own modern touch which is eminent in these beautiful kitchen design ideas.

Let’s have a closer look at this inspiring homify ideabook and take some pointers from the pro designers in Johannesburg.