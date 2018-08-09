Posh kitchen design ideas in Sandton

The kitchen is the heart of the home and the family gathers around, as a meal is prepared with love. In many interior designs, people prefer a kitchen that spills over into the lounge and dining area where there are no walls of separation. Instead, a social fest and large family space made for fun and entertainment. Guests can take in the mouth-watering flavours simmering into the air, while they enjoy a drink and the company of the cook as well as the rest of the guests.
Interior designers in Sandton, Johannesburg showcase their magnificent craft for creating excellent kitchens catering to everyone’s needs. Deborah Garth Interior Design doesn’t go sparingly on chic sophistication adding her very own modern touch which is eminent in these beautiful kitchen design ideas.
Let’s have a closer look at this inspiring homify ideabook and take some pointers from the pro designers in Johannesburg.
There is something truly modern about storage space featuring no telltale handles. Look how these gloss-finish white kitchen cupboards simply dominate in pure elegance.
Here is a wonderful example of how these professional interior decorators turn a white kitchen into something more than a neutral colour. Instead, you see how she cleverly uses whites and natural blends even featuring these lovely Philippe Starck bar chairs to add to that barely there but still influencing with so much delicate elegance.
This kitchen and dining area is a blend of whites that fuse seamlessly with the elements forming the entire space. Again, the use of the ghost chair, a true inspiration to the grand “clean” look and feel of this dining and kitchen space. The family can enjoy a meal and the pleasant sunshine seeping in, through the shutter windows.
Ah, what will we do without the sheer rustic beauty of a raw brick feature wall? Interior designers in Pretoria took the time to create this beautiful wall and match the surrounding textures to suit this chic but very comfortable country-style kitchen. Homely and brilliantly done!
Here it is again, the beautiful, raw feature wall forming part of the sinks and displaying some fine industrial designing. You cannot deny the fact that taking something as simple as a raw unfinished wall and turning it into the beautiful feature of a living space in the home.
Phenomenal, exquisite and mysterious are just some of the words we can use to describe how gorgeous this kitchen is. It’s best feature being the bold black storage cupboards that are from ceiling to floor creating a grand impression.
Need more inspiration to create your perfect kitchen? Have a browse through this excellent ideabook for ideas suited to smaller kitchen spaces.