​A modern family house by Bloemfontein architects

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Dichaba, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Bloemfontein-based professionals Property Commerce Architects are in charge of today’s inspiration piece. Formed in 1999, this architectural firm boasts a consistent track record of committed professional service, which has earned them an established client base, as well as a significant number of respected appointments.

Known as a vibrant, creative firm, Property Commerce Architects believes that that good design must be packaged in competent management skills where time, cost and quality are paramount. And that is why they are fully committed to their daily operations, which are to offer expert services in the corporate, commercial, retail, education, refurbishment, residential, leisure and sport facility sectors. Apart from their architectural consultancy services, they are also skilled in offering expert project management. 

Let’s take a look at one of their more noteworthy projects: ‘House Dichaba’.

A modern design for a modern family

House Dichaba, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern living room
Property Commerce Architects

House Dichaba

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

Located in the Wild Olive estate in Bloemfontein, House Dichaba is a double-storey deluxe residence which simultaneously meets the needs of a modern family’s lifestyle while also embracing the estate guidelines. 

And how could it not cater for a vibrant young family with this super spacious open-plan layout which boasts a living room, dining room and kitchen?

A party-ready space

House Dichaba, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Dichaba

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

Speaking of a social atmosphere, the entire house was built around an internal courtyard, which links up quite creatively with the majority of the interior spaces. 

See how elegantly this covered terrace flows into a neatly trimmed back yard and modern swimming pool – the perfect spot for socialising with friends and relaxing with family!

A clean-cut entrance

House Dichaba, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Dichaba

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

As far as first impressions go, this modern design immediately scores major points on the outside. See how subtle-yet-very-impressive this front entrance is with its double-garage design, stepping stones leading to the front door, neat garden touches ensuring a dose of exterior freshness, etc.

So far, so very good! But let’s scope out some more imagery!

House Dichaba, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Dichaba

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

House Dichaba, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern houses
Property Commerce Architects

House Dichaba

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

House Dichaba, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern dining room
Property Commerce Architects

House Dichaba

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

House Dichaba, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern dining room
Property Commerce Architects

House Dichaba

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

To inspire you even more, see these 9 gorgeous living room designs in Pretoria.

Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house?

