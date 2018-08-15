​A modern family house by Bloemfontein architects

Bloemfontein-based professionals Property Commerce Architects are in charge of today’s inspiration piece. Formed in 1999, this architectural firm boasts a consistent track record of committed professional service, which has earned them an established client base, as well as a significant number of respected appointments.

Known as a vibrant, creative firm, Property Commerce Architects believes that that good design must be packaged in competent management skills where time, cost and quality are paramount. And that is why they are fully committed to their daily operations, which are to offer expert services in the corporate, commercial, retail, education, refurbishment, residential, leisure and sport facility sectors. Apart from their architectural consultancy services, they are also skilled in offering expert project management.

Let’s take a look at one of their more noteworthy projects: ‘House Dichaba’.