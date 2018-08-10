The cheery interior design of Cape Town professionals

When it comes to interior design professionals Just Interior Design in Cape Town, they pride themselves on understanding their clients’ needs and translating that into inviting spaces. The proof is in their extensive portfolio, which showcases a number of varied projects such as residential and commercial interior design, custom furniture design, as well as setting up properties for short and long-term rentals.

In addition, they also offer expert advice on ‘staging’ properties to demand maximum return from potential buyers or occupants.

Today’s dose of inspiration we’ll be viewing showcases their ‘Student Digs’ project which was completed in Pretoria. See the magnificent results these pros achieved with a very short deadline – only 4 days!