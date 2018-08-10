The cheery interior design of Cape Town professionals

When it comes to interior design professionals Just Interior Design in Cape Town, they pride themselves on understanding their clients’ needs and translating that into inviting spaces. The proof is in their extensive portfolio, which showcases a number of varied projects such as residential and commercial interior design, custom furniture design, as well as setting up properties for short and long-term rentals.
In addition, they also offer expert advice on ‘staging’ properties to demand maximum return from potential buyers or occupants.
Today’s dose of inspiration we’ll be viewing showcases their ‘Student Digs’ project which was completed in Pretoria. See the magnificent results these pros achieved with a very short deadline – only 4 days!
These student digs needed to be a home away from home, a safe (and stylish) haven which could also flaunt some personal touches. With this in mind, the designers wanted to decorate the space to match the student’s personality, but also ensure that the room was functional to serve its purpose.
All of the major pieces were selected in a neutral white, ensuring a subtle backdrop to make the accompanying furnishings and decorative items become more prominent. A comfortable bed and sufficient study spot was at the top of the priority list.
The student’s bubbly personality dictated the rest of the décor, from the bohemian-styled round throw right through to the dreamcatchers on the wall.
To ensure this room is as functional as it is stylish, sufficient storage spaces had to be included. That’s why this open bookcase (resembling floating shelves) was added, which could hold anything from books and décor pieces to folded clothing.
Clearly these pros don’t underestimate the style power of Mother Nature, seeing as potted pretties were also included among the décor items. And just see how creatively those fresh greens complement the aquatic blues, salmon pinks and cheeky purples of the wall art!
Let’s have a look at some more images that speak of this fresh design.
