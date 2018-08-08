A Beautiful Modern House Development in Pretoria

Professional architects in Pretoria designed the ideal modern-look home, fit for family and big on entertainment. What this delightful home exhibit is double volume, which creates room for more. Large-scale UV protected windows allows the residents to enjoy the beautiful outdoors without the harsh UV rays of the sun filtering through, making warm days in Pretoria a joy. The large property accommodates for ample car parking with double garages and paved driveway, it also displays an envious entertainment area and pool in the rear part of the property.

Let’s take a closer look in this homify article on how Blunt Architect Pretoria worked their magic creating this absolutely stunning home.