A Beautiful Modern House Development in Pretoria

Professional architects in Pretoria designed the ideal modern-look home, fit for family and big on entertainment. What this delightful home exhibit is double volume, which creates room for more. Large-scale UV protected windows allows the residents to enjoy the beautiful outdoors without the harsh UV rays of the sun filtering through, making warm days in Pretoria a joy. The large property accommodates for ample car parking with double garages and paved driveway, it also displays an envious entertainment area and pool in the rear part of the property. 

Let’s take a closer look in this homify article on how Blunt Architect Pretoria worked their magic creating this absolutely stunning home.

An entrance highlighting modern aesthetics

Wooden screening as seen in this photo is a great way to create some shade while adding a touch of sophistication to regular canopies. The wood screening used in this house is rustic and beautiful. 

Conservative and beautiful

Modern Exterior

This front yard entrance to this beautiful modern house has an almost zen feel to it. The straight lines in the architectural layout, the stone walls combined with the wood screening, the entire design is a wonderful balance of textures and natural elements.

Built for entertainment

Pool

Architects created the perfect backyard that excellently highlights some of this modern house's features such as the bountiful space, large balconies, a lap-pool and a sun lounging area fit for a summer's day. Who wouldn’t want to entertain guests here?

A grand family dining area

Dining

This family dining room is elegant and homely. The tall ceiling opens up the space magnificently while giving the residents the freedom of the open-plan layout that combines the kitchen and living room. This dining area is not only comfortable but also cleverly executed. 

Lounging excellence

Lounge

The residents of this modern house in Pretoria can enjoy a comfortable living room. It elegantly displays a built-in flat screen TV and the clever use of double space makes the library on the above level stand out like a beautiful feature wall for the entire living space downstairs. 

Casual cooking and entertaining

Kitchen

This kitchen is a sure display of a modern, trendy lifestyle. See how the architects, and designers collaborated to bring out great qualities using excellent furnishings such as attractive pendant light fixtures, a large counter and kitchen space as well as a 10-seater dinner table and an open-plan to entertain guest while prepping a dish.  

A bookworm's delight

Library

Libraries always exude a feel of intellect and with this lovely home library, everything has its place and is tastefully designed as a quiet serene living area of the house. 

Stunning double volum

Double Volume

Architectures created this magnificent double volume space which caters for even more natural light brining in a sense of warmth and sunshine.

Simply chic

Main Bedroom

This master bedroom highlights the simplicity of more being less. It enjoys the outside views from the large glass curtain wall and is fitted with a beautifully convenient en-suite bathroom.

For the love of fine art

Main Bedroom

You cannot go wrong with some amazing pieces of art on display. This is another wonderful feature of this master bedroom, it not only highlights simple, chic beauty in art, but also a sense of comfort with the added couch providing even more space to relax and unwind.

A chic walk-in dressing room

Dresser

Architects and designers created this beautiful and functional walk-in dressing room space that is fit for a luxury lifestyle. Homeowners enjoy the freedom of space and with clothes neatly on display, it gives a feel of being in a high-end store’s dressing room. Simply fabulous!

All washed up and ready to go

Dresser and Bathroom

You cannot deny the clever functionality of the dresser alongside the bathroom. This deluxe space allows for effortless preparation, cutting down on time to get ready for the day.

Have a browse through this ideabook and add some more inspiration to your modern house.

Do you feel inspired to create an ultra modern home of your own?

