​Pretoria architect: 5 House exterior design tips you should know

First impressions definitely count, but if you think that means your work only starts with your home’s front entryway or that the responsibility for a beautiful house lies solely with your architects, then think again. Even from the street, people can already judge your house’s exterior, whether it’s the colour of your exterior walls or the condition of the front yard – and take a tip from us: if what they see on the outside is dull, neglected and lacking in style, then they don’t have much hope for what lies behind that front door.

Yes, kerb appeal is crucial, whether you plan on selling your house in the future or are very happy staying there forever. Think of your house’s exterior façade as a hint to the outside worlds as to what your personal style and dedication to visual beauty is like.

But don’t worry if you feel like you’ve hit a brick wall when it comes to styling up your house on the outside. That’s what these house exterior design tips are for…