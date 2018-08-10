​Dreamy bedroom designs from a Pretoria interior designer

We’re off to Pretoria for today’s dose of interior inspiration, where interior design company Dessiner Interior Architectural show us what they are capable of when it comes to the most private room in any home: the bedroom.

Driven by motivation, interaction and passion, Dessiner Interior Architectural make it their day-to-day mission to provide professional interior architects & designers to the greater Gauteng area. But their commitment to excellence also ensures that they take their clients’ visions and requests into consideration, creating designs based on their relevant lifestyles. Factors like clients’ daily routines and personal taste play a part in any project, ensuring the end products are not only gorgeous to look at, but also fully functional for the relevant family.

Let’s get inspired by these deluxe bedroom designs of their!