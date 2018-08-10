Your browser is out-of-date.

​Dreamy bedroom designs from a Pretoria interior designer

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Southern African Residence - Bedroom Ideas, Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
We’re off to Pretoria for today’s dose of interior inspiration, where interior design company Dessiner Interior Architectural show us what they are capable of when it comes to the most private room in any home: the bedroom.

Driven by motivation, interaction and passion, Dessiner Interior Architectural make it their day-to-day mission to provide professional interior architects & designers to the greater Gauteng area. But their commitment to excellence also ensures that they take their clients’ visions and requests into consideration, creating designs based on their relevant lifestyles. Factors like clients’ daily routines and personal taste play a part in any project, ensuring the end products are not only gorgeous to look at, but also fully functional for the relevant family. 

Let’s get inspired by these deluxe bedroom designs of their!

A marvellous main suite

The main bedroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom bed room,bed,main bedroom,pretoria
Earthy colours and a spacious layout are the main elements that make this main suite so successful. Although one can’t overlook the touches of patterns and textures sprinkled throughout (for detail and character), or the gorgeous artificial lighting fixtures adding a strong modern touch to the space.

A masculine vibe

The children’s bedroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom Bedroom,boy's bedroom,children's bedding
The second example focuses on a twin bedroom design. And this is also clear evidence that just because it’s a child’s bedroom, doesn’t mean that there can’t be a strong dose of style or elegance. 

Our favourite piece in here? Undoubtedly the Scandinavian-style work space / desk in the corner, which adds functionality and a touch of professionalism to the room.

A stylish girl’s bedroom

The girl’s bedroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom girl's bedroom,bedroom
The colour scheme goes much, much softer and feminine for this bedroom, which seems ideal for a teenage girl. Notice those hexagon-shaped floating shelves above the dresser, adding to the room’s pattern and slightly Nordic style – who says storage areas can’t be eye-catching and creative?

A heavenly bedroom

Main Bedroom Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
There is something slightly angelic about this main bedroom with its white palette, strong dose of natural lighting filter in, and soft, flowy fabrics. Take note of the patterned wallpaper design right behind the bed, conjuring up a striking surface that doubles up as a headboard. 

Enjoy scrolling through the rest of these inspiration bedroom designs – there’s something for mature adults, stylish teenagers, and young children as well!

Southern African Residence - Bedroom Ideas, Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
Girl's bedroom 15 Years Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
Southern African Residence - Bedroom Ideas, Dessiner Interior Architectural Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
Girls Bedroom 5 Years Dessiner Interior Architectural Modern style bedroom
Just because it’s a private space doesn’t mean it can’t be super deluxe! See these 10 ways to make your bedroom look like a hotel.

Posh kitchen design ideas in Sandton
Which of these bedroom designs would you like to recreate in your home?

