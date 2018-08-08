7 things for Durbaners to know before buying kitchen cupboards

There’s nothing quite like a fresh makeover / upgrade to treat your home to a gorgeous new look, especially when the room you’re renovating is the heart of your home: the kitchen. And even though there are a million different things you can do to give your kitchen a fresh new look (countertops, flooring, window treatment, a new island… ), nothing quite beats upgraded kitchen cupboards and cabinetry. How so? Because they are the first things you see upon walking into the space!

But before you rush out and pick out the first cabinets you spot, have you considered your budget? How about those new cupboard sizes, their style and quality, or the construction process? Will you be making use of professional interior designers or exercising your DIY skills instead?

Let’s discover what you need to know before buying new kitchen cupboards.