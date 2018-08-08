7 things for Durbaners to know before buying kitchen cupboards

There’s nothing quite like a fresh makeover / upgrade to treat your home to a gorgeous new look, especially when the room you’re renovating is the heart of your home: the kitchen. And even though there are a million different things you can do to give your kitchen a fresh new look (countertops, flooring, window treatment, a new island… ), nothing quite beats upgraded kitchen cupboards and cabinetry. How so? Because they are the first things you see upon walking into the space!
But before you rush out and pick out the first cabinets you spot, have you considered your budget? How about those new cupboard sizes, their style and quality, or the construction process? Will you be making use of professional interior designers or exercising your DIY skills instead?
Let’s discover what you need to know before buying new kitchen cupboards.
Did you know that those new kitchen cupboards will eat up about 40 to 50% of your kitchen remodelling project? That means putting some decent thought into what you can spend before buying so much as a cabinet knob!
Knowing exactly how much width and height you have available for your new kitchen cupboards will allow you to give more accurate information to the salesperson at the home centre or kitchen store. True, a professional will come to your home to look at your space, but with the right measurements in hand, you can already start scoping out possible options for your kitchen.
What are the differences between these three?
• Stock cabinets are the least expensive, are constructed in standard shapes and sizes, and are available in a limited number of woods or styles.
• Semi-custom cabinets are factory-built in standard sizes and provide many options for storage, design, and style.
• Custom cabinets is the dream – they are constructed either in a workroom to designer specifications, or on site in any style and finish. However, they also come with a hefty price tag.
Stock cabinets may provide few options beyond drawers and cupboards, yet semi-custom and custom designs offer endless solutions to any space’s storage needs.
Which of these would look great (and offer extra functionality, plus work with your available budget) in your new kitchen: pull-out shelves for pans, a built-in lazy Susan, a wine rack, vertical dividers for trays and cookie sheets..?
If you’re planning on selling your home shortly, you can select a basic style of cabinets (though not too basic that they’ll negatively impact your house’s selling price). However, if this is your forever home and dream kitchen, opt for top-quality construction.
Your kitchen cupboards should have solid frames, door- and drawer fronts, reinforced corners, plus closed backs. Since those cabinet- and cupboard doors will be opened and closed multiple times a day, they need to operate smoothly and quietly.
And the finish on the wood? Super smooth!
You need to walk into that kitchen store (or meet with that professional kitchen planner) with a clear plan in place. Do your research by browsing through homify’s kitchens, looking at interior design magazines and websites, scoping out kitchen designs on Pinterest, etc.
Make sure you pick a style that blends in well with the architecture of your home, as well as the interior design of the other rooms (especially if it’s an open-plan kitchen).
Remember you have options! Your kitchen cupboards can flaunt a number of different designs, colours, woods, textures, patterns, finishes, etc.
