​Deluxe custom furniture from Sandton designers

There’s a drawback to scoping out furniture for a home. On the one side it can be great fun sifting through various sofas, scatter cushions and tables in a variety of colours, sizes and textures. But on the other hand, how often do those pieces fit in exactly with your home’s size, style and layout?
Ever thought of picking up something custom designed? That’s apparently the idea Sandton-based design firm CS DESIGN had, as custom furniture and accessories are the specialty.
Let’s have a look at some of the bespoke options available…
Who wouldn’t call this a dream cooking space? Best of all is that all chairs, sofas, and scatter cushions are custom made by the professionals, ensuring a unique look for the heart of this home.
The aquatic pops of colour make a comeback in the dining room with these elegantly upholstered chairs. And yes, you guessed it: custom made once again by the professionals at CS DESIGN.
Notice how creatively those cool turquoises are complemented by the similar hues of the wallpaper. Now that’s interior design done right!
Who says a private space like the bedroom can’t be privy to bespoke pieces? This main suite enjoys a headboard, bed ottoman, and curtains all courtesy of these interior designers.
But what other pieces and accessories can we choose to have custom made at CS DESIGN? Scroll down to find out…
