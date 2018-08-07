​Deluxe custom furniture from Sandton designers

There’s a drawback to scoping out furniture for a home. On the one side it can be great fun sifting through various sofas, scatter cushions and tables in a variety of colours, sizes and textures. But on the other hand, how often do those pieces fit in exactly with your home’s size, style and layout?

Ever thought of picking up something custom designed? That’s apparently the idea Sandton-based design firm CS DESIGN had, as custom furniture and accessories are the specialty.

Let’s have a look at some of the bespoke options available…