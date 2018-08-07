Your browser is out-of-date.

​Deluxe custom furniture from Sandton designers

Custom Furniture & Accessories, CS DESIGN
There’s a drawback to scoping out furniture for a home. On the one side it can be great fun sifting through various sofas, scatter cushions and tables in a variety of colours, sizes and textures. But on the other hand, how often do those pieces fit in exactly with your home’s size, style and layout?

Ever thought of picking up something custom designed? That’s apparently the idea Sandton-based design firm CS DESIGN had, as custom furniture and accessories are the specialty. 

Let’s have a look at some of the bespoke options available…

A stylish heart of the home

All chairs ,sofas scatters as well as bespoke kitchen
Who wouldn’t call this a dream cooking space? Best of all is that all chairs, sofas, and scatter cushions are custom made by the professionals, ensuring a unique look for the heart of this home.

The dining room

Dining room chairs
The aquatic pops of colour make a comeback in the dining room with these elegantly upholstered chairs. And yes, you guessed it: custom made once again by the professionals at CS DESIGN.

Notice how creatively those cool turquoises are complemented by the similar hues of the wallpaper. Now that’s interior design done right!

The main sleeping space

Headboard/bed ottoman and curtains designed and manufactured by CS Design
Who says a private space like the bedroom can’t be privy to bespoke pieces? This main suite enjoys a headboard, bed ottoman, and curtains all courtesy of these interior designers. 

But what other pieces and accessories can we choose to have custom made at CS DESIGN? Scroll down to find out…

A custom curved sofa complete with additional soft furnishings

All soft furniture in this picture
All decorative items

All items custom designed and supplied by CS Design
An elegant Chesterfield sofa, complementing chairs, floor lamp and patterned rug

Chesterfield and chairs, rug and lamp
Speaking of interior beauty, feast your eyes on An interior design gem in Johannesburg.

28 stylish white kitchens that you will love
What bespoke furnishings and accessories will you be ordering from CS DESIGN?

